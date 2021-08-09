84 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares surged 41.3% to close at $4.86 on Friday after the company inked an agreement with turnkey mining solutions provider Hertford Advisors Ltd to provide a six-month exclusive right to assume all of Hertford's rights to several bitcoin mining agreements.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) jumped 28.4% to settle at $5.02 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) jumped 26.3% to settle at $3.22.
- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) climbed 23.8% to settle at $26.87. The company recently announced results from its DUBLIN-3 trial of plinabulin in combination with docetaxel for non-small cell lung cancer which showed the study met its primary endpoint.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) jumped 23.1% to settle at $14.42 after the company reported a sharp rise in Q2 sales.
- Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) surged 22.8% to close at $20.88 as the company priced its IPO at $17 a share.
- LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) gained 22.3% to close at $47.47 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued Q2 2022 and FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) surged 20.8% to settle at $2.91.
- Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) shares gained 19.7% to close at $24.32 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued strong FY21 sales guidance.
- BIT Mining Limited (NASDAQ: BTCM) surged 18.6% to close at $6.37.
- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI) gained 17.6% to close at $115.64 following strong quarterly sales.
- Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) climbed 17.5% to close at $13.69 after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter.
- CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) climbed 17.5% to close at $19.93 after the company posted strong Q2 results and announced a$30 million buyback.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) jumped 17.4% to settle at $3.51.
- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) gained 16.9% to close at $10.08.
- Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) rose 16.5% to close at $170.50 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
- Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) gained 16% to settle at $5.95 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) surged 15.7% to close at $24.68 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued Q3 sales guidance.
- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) gained 15.2% to close at $104.52 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised FY21 sales guidance.
- ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) jumped 15% to settle at $2.38. ENGlobal, last week, reported Q2 results.
- Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) gained 14.9% to close at $4.47.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) jumped 14.7% to settle at $9.23 after the company posted a narrower quarterly loss.
- Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) rose 14.2% to settle at $5.46. Worksport recently started trading on NASDAQ. As part of the process for meeting initial listing requirements, the Company completed a 1-for-20 reverse stock split. It priced its underwritten public offering of 3.3 million units at $5.50 per unit.
- Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) gained 14.2% to close at $6.34 following upbeat quarterly results.
- Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRT) jumped 13.9% to settle at $24.87.
- Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) jumped 13.8% to close at $22.55 after the company reported a second-quarter revenue increase of 48.5% year-over-year to $121.7 million, beating the consensus of $106.22 million.
- Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) surged 13.6% to settle at $6.18.
- Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) gained 13.5% to close at $56.66 following strong quarterly results.
- Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDAK) rose 13.4% to settle at $21.62 following Q2 results.
- Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) surged 12.4% to close at $4.80. The company, last week, reported Q2 results.
- Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTR) rose 12.4% to close at $13.61.
- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) jumped 12.3% to settle at $6.68.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) surged 12.2% to close at $15.44 amid increased retail investor interest in the stock.
- Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) jumped 12.1% to settle at $21.79.
- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) surged 12% to close at $5.79.
- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) rose 11.8% to settle at $5.76 after the company posted a narrower quarterly loss.
- Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) gained 11.3% to close at $11.65 amid increased retail investor interest.
- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) rose 10.5% to close at $1.16. BEST is expected to report Q2 results on August 17, 2021.
- Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) rose 9.6% to close at $12.56 after gaining 13% on Thursday.
- MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD) climbed 9.3% to settle at $33.14 following better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) gained 8.7% to close at $9.27. Aemetis reported it has received final permit to build next 21 miles of Phase 2 biogas pipeline.
- ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) rose 8.4% to close at $23.53. Cowen & Co. upgraded Adtran from Market Perform to Outperform.
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) jumped 6.6% to settle at $16.26 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) rose 5.2% to close at $39.15 as the company reported a surprise profit for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company also raised its FY21 sales guidance.
Losers
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA) shares fell 28.1% to close at $27.25 on Friday after the company announced top-line results from the PHYOX2 pivotal clinical trial of nedosiran, which is in development as a once-monthly treatment for primary hyperoxaluria. Nedosiran is Dicerna's lead GalXC RNAi therapeutic candidate. The PHYOX2 clinical trial included participants with PH subtypes 1 and 2.
- Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) fell 25% to close at $8.15 after the company reported a wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) dropped 23.6% to close at $11.77 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) dropped 21.6% to close at $29.25 following Q2 results.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) fell 21.5% to close at $2.55 after the company received an FDA Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding its marketing application for Rolontis (eflapegrastim) for neutropenia (low count of a type of white blood cell) in patients receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs.
- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) fell 20.2% to close at $4.16 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- Sprague Resources LP (NYSE: SRLP) declined 19.7% to settle at $15.31 after the company reported a year-over-year drop in EPS.
- Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ: RLYB) fell 19.7% to close at $18.79 on continued volatility following last week's IPO.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) dipped 19.6% to close at $189.89 after the company reported that it will delay its submission for an emergency use authorization with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to the fourth quarter of 2021. The company also reported a wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter.
- Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) fell 18.2% to close at $7.99 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales. The company also reported a deal to buy StarLark for $525 million in cash and stock.
- Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) fell 17.4% to close at $37.27 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS.
- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) fell 17.3% to close at $20.54 following Q2 results. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $30 to $22.
- FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) fell 17% to settle at $16.68 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. Baird downgraded FireEye from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $24 to $20.
- iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) dipped 17% to close at $21.98 following Q2 results.
- inTEST Corporation (NASDAQ: INTT) dropped 16.9% to close at $12.30 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) fell 15.5% to settle at $16.21 after dropping 4% on Thursday. RBC Capital maintained Anglogold Ashanti with a Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $22 to $20.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) dropped 15.4% to close at $23.00.
- Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) fell 14.7% to settle at $12.33. The company recently provided a business update regarding its commercial product pipeline and financial forecast.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) shares fell 14.5% to settle at $3.01 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) fell 14.1% to settle at $30.61 following Q2 results.
- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) dropped 13.7% to close at $80.96 following Q2 results.
- Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) dropped 13.7% to settle at $14.27 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) fell 13.3% to close at $39.87 after the company issued Q3 and FY21 EPS guidance below estimates.
- Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) dropped 13.2% to close at $125.01 after the company reported after the close of the market Thursday that its second-quarter revenues fell 12% Y/Y to $176.6 million, below the consensus of $194.5 million.
- Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) fell 12.8% to close at $48.26 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 guidance below estimates.
- Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) declined 12.7% to close at $99.40 after reporting a loss for its second quarter.
- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXN) fell 12.3% to settle at $5.70. Goldman Sachs maintained Flexion Therapeutics with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $8 to $6.
- Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JANX) dropped 12.2% to close at $30.47.
- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) fell 11.5% to close at $63.16 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS.
- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) dropped 11.2% to close at $55.16 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) dipped 11% to settle at $3.65 following Q2 results.
- Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET) fell 10.7% to close at $22.60 following Q2 results.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) fell 10.6% to settle at $6.16 following bigger-than-expected loss.
- Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) fell 10.5% to close at $209.15 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) fell 10.4% to close at $1.81 after the company reported a wider quarterly loss.
- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) fell 8.2% to close at $55.78 following Q2 results.
- Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) shares fell 8% to close at $2.32 after surging 17% on Thursday.
- Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) fell 7.9% to settle at $148.89 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) fell 7.3% to close at $58.65.
