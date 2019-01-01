QQQ
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing targeted and safe approaches for the management of cancer. BriaCell, in collaboration with Incyte Corp., is conducting a Phase I/IIa clinical trial of Bria-IMT, its lead candidate, in a Combination Study with Incyte drugs, INCMGA00012, and epacadostat, in advanced breast cancer. Additionally, it is developing Bria-OTS, off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy, for advanced breast cancer. Bria-OTS immunotherapy treatments are personalized to match the patient without the need for personalized manufacturing and is designed to produce a potent and selective immune response against the cancer of each patient eliminating the time, expense and complex manufacturing logistics associated with immunotherapies.

BriaCell Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BriaCell Therapeutics (BCTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCTX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are BriaCell Therapeutics's (BCTX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BriaCell Therapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for BriaCell Therapeutics (BCTX) stock?

A

The latest price target for BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCTX) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting BCTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 256.13% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BriaCell Therapeutics (BCTX)?

A

The stock price for BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCTX) is $7.02 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BriaCell Therapeutics (BCTX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BriaCell Therapeutics.

Q

When is BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) reporting earnings?

A

BriaCell Therapeutics’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 31, 2022.

Q

Is BriaCell Therapeutics (BCTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BriaCell Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does BriaCell Therapeutics (BCTX) operate in?

A

BriaCell Therapeutics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.