Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2019 11:10am   Comments
Before 10 am Monday, 83 stocks made new 52-week highs.

Key Facts:

  • Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • AirTrona International (OTC: ARTR) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high
  • Entergy (NYSE: ETR) was the largest loser of the group, with shares hitting a new 52-week high but then plummeting 12.65% afterwards.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

  • Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) shares were up 0.43% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $125.02 for a change of up 0.43%.
  • Roche Holding (OTC: RHHBY) shares hit a yearly high of $36.48. The stock traded down 0.16% on the session.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) shares hit a yearly high of $46.57. The stock traded up 2.4% on the session.
  • Nike (NYSE: NKE) shares were up 1.03% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $92.87 for a change of up 1.03%.
  • Broadcom (OTC: AVGOP) shares hit a yearly high of $1,045.71. The stock traded down 0.2% on the session.
  • NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $232.92. Shares traded up 0.49%.
  • GlaxoSmithKline (OTC: GLAXF) shares broke to $42.95 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.94%.
  • GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) shares set a new yearly high of $21.35 this morning. The stock was up 0.97% on the session.
  • Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $99.86 on Monday morning, moving up 0.93%.
  • Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) shares broke to $143.16 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.69%.
  • Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) shares were up 2.01% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $145.41 for a change of up 2.01%.
  • Engie (OTC: ENGIY) shares set a new yearly high of $16.26 this morning. The stock was up 2.18% on the session.
  • Consolidated Edison (NYSE: ED) stock set a new 52-week high of $94.97 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.17%.
  • Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $85.64 with a daily change of up 0.21%.
  • Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $114.58 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.94%.
  • Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) shares hit $129.61 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.12%.
  • Entergy (NYSE: ETR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $118.15 with a daily change of up 0.2%.
  • Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE: MLM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $274.79. The stock traded up 1.58% on the session.
  • Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL) shares were up 0.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.73 for a change of up 0.06%.
  • M3 (OTC: MTHRF) shares were up 14.94% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.54 for a change of up 14.94%.
  • Mid-America Apartment (NYSE: MAA) stock made a new 52-week high of $130.86 Monday. The stock was up 0.11% for the day.
  • Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $84.38. The stock traded up 12.84% on the session.
  • Barry Callebaut (OTC: BYCBF) shares were up 4.88% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $2,150.00 for a change of up 4.88%.
  • Rentokil Initial (OTC: RTOKY) shares broke to $29.14 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.62%.
  • Tele2 (OTC: TLTZF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $15.04 with a daily change of flat%.
  • Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) stock hit a yearly high price of $168.28. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.
  • OGE Energy (NYSE: OGE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.76. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session.
  • Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.90 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.35%.
  • Dai Nippon Printing Co (OTC: DNPLY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.09. The stock traded up 2.06% on the session.
  • Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.90 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.6%.
  • Healthcare Trust (NYSE: HTA) shares were down 0.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.63.
  • Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX) shares hit a yearly high of $20.30. The stock traded up 0.35% on the session.
  • Square Enix Holdings (OTC: SQNXF) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.31 on Monday, moving up 8.39%.
  • Life Storage (NYSE: LSI) shares hit $106.49 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.28%.
  • Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA) shares broke to $39.97 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.03%.
  • Atco (OTC: ACLLF) shares hit a yearly high of $37.00. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) shares were up 2.1% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $52.52.
  • TerraForm Power (NASDAQ: TERP) shares broke to $18.05 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.32%.
  • QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS) shares set a new 52-week high of $51.52 on Monday, moving up 1.04%.
  • KB Home (NYSE: KBH) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.13 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.69%.
  • Jack In The Box (NASDAQ: JACK) shares were down 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $91.39.
  • Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI) shares were up 1.18% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $91.30 for a change of up 1.18%.
  • Easterly Government Props (NYSE: DEA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.41. The stock traded up 0.38% on the session.
  • NEL (OTC: NLLSY) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.55 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 32.13%.
  • John B Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ: JBSS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $97.99. The stock traded down 0.04% on the session.
  • Middlesex Water (NASDAQ: MSEX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $65.76. The stock traded up 0.46% on the session.
  • Douglas Dynamics (NYSE: PLOW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.91. The stock traded down 0.89% on the session.
  • Community Healthcare (NYSE: CHCT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $44.48 with a daily change of up 0.75%.
  • Investors Real Estate (NYSE: IRET) shares set a new yearly high of $74.50 this morning. The stock was up 0.68% on the session.
  • US Concrete (NASDAQ: USCR) stock made a new 52-week high of $53.90 Monday. The stock was up 3.42% for the day.
  • United Royale Holdings (OTC: URYL) shares set a new yearly high of $5.48 this morning. The stock was up 1.48% on the session.
  • Gladstone Commercial (OTC: GLSDP) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.75. The stock was flat% for the day.
  • Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DOVA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $27.97 with a daily change of up 38.68%.
  • York Water (NASDAQ: YORW) shares broke to $44.64 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.9%.
  • America First Multifamily (NASDAQ: ATAX) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.15. The stock was down 0.12% for the day.
  • Landmark Infrastructure (NASDAQ: LMRK) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.80. The stock was up 0.74% for the day.
  • NACCO Industries (NYSE: NC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $62.19 on Monday morning, moving up 1.44%.
  • Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ: GLAD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.71 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.39%.
  • Avance Gas Holding (OTC: AVACF) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.95 on Monday, moving up 5.33%.
  • Impac Mortgage Holdings (AMEX: IMH) shares were up 2.34% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.87.
  • El AL Israel Airlines (OTC: ELALF) shares hit $0.33 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 34.69%.
  • PCTEL (NASDAQ: PCTI) shares set a new yearly high of $7.90 this morning. The stock was up 4.24% on the session.
  • Chesapeake Financial (OTC: CPKF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.49 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 12.65%.
  • Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ: SOHOO) shares were up 13.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.98.
  • Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ: SOHON) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.25 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.28%.
  • EnviroLeach Technologies (OTC: EVLLF) shares were up 16.94% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $1.03 for a change of up 16.94%.
  • Borealis Exploration (OTC: BOREF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $10.62. Shares traded up 12.2%.
  • Venture Vanadium (OTC: VENV) shares were up 22.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1.00.
  • County Bank (OTC: CBNC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $59.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.86%.
  • Mineworx Technologies (OTC: MWXRF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.15. The stock traded up 25.0% on the session.
  • FFD Financial (OTC: FFDF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $58.00. Shares traded up 1.58%.
  • Heritage Global (OTC: HGBL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $0.99 with a daily change of up 5.26%.
  • Bv Financial (OTC: BVFL) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.50 on Monday, moving up 8.2%.
  • Clancy Systems Intl (OTC: CLSI) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.04 on Monday, moving up 50.17%.
  • Rockwealth Resources (OTC: CRZHF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $0.38. Shares traded up 13.9%.
  • Mission Mining (OTC: MISM) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.01 Monday. The stock was up 20.83% for the day.
  • Williamette Community (OTC: WMCB) shares hit a yearly high of $11.25. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • Strasbaugh (OTC: STRB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $0.10 with a daily change of up 577.42%.
  • Legacy Education Alliance (OTC: LEAI) shares hit a yearly high of $0.36. The stock traded up 25.26% on the session.
  • PureRay (OTC: PURY) shares hit a yearly high of $0.01. The stock traded up 52.73% on the session.
  • Continental Beverage (OTC: CBBB) shares hit a yearly high of $0.27. The stock traded up 17.39% on the session.
  • RIT Technologies (OTC: RITT) shares were up 27.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.04.
  • AirTrona International (OTC: ARTR) shares hit a yearly high of $0.0005. The stock traded up 25.0% on the session.

