Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Before 10 am Monday, 83 stocks made new 52-week highs.
Key Facts:
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- AirTrona International (OTC: ARTR) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high
- Entergy (NYSE: ETR) was the largest loser of the group, with shares hitting a new 52-week high but then plummeting 12.65% afterwards.
The following stocks achieved new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) shares were up 0.43% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $125.02 for a change of up 0.43%.
- Roche Holding (OTC: RHHBY) shares hit a yearly high of $36.48. The stock traded down 0.16% on the session.
- Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) shares hit a yearly high of $46.57. The stock traded up 2.4% on the session.
- Nike (NYSE: NKE) shares were up 1.03% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $92.87 for a change of up 1.03%.
- Broadcom (OTC: AVGOP) shares hit a yearly high of $1,045.71. The stock traded down 0.2% on the session.
- NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $232.92. Shares traded up 0.49%.
- GlaxoSmithKline (OTC: GLAXF) shares broke to $42.95 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.94%.
- GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) shares set a new yearly high of $21.35 this morning. The stock was up 0.97% on the session.
- Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $99.86 on Monday morning, moving up 0.93%.
- Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) shares broke to $143.16 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.69%.
- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) shares were up 2.01% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $145.41 for a change of up 2.01%.
- Engie (OTC: ENGIY) shares set a new yearly high of $16.26 this morning. The stock was up 2.18% on the session.
- Consolidated Edison (NYSE: ED) stock set a new 52-week high of $94.97 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.17%.
- Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $85.64 with a daily change of up 0.21%.
- Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $114.58 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.94%.
- Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) shares hit $129.61 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.12%.
- Entergy (NYSE: ETR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $118.15 with a daily change of up 0.2%.
- Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE: MLM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $274.79. The stock traded up 1.58% on the session.
- Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL) shares were up 0.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.73 for a change of up 0.06%.
- M3 (OTC: MTHRF) shares were up 14.94% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.54 for a change of up 14.94%.
- Mid-America Apartment (NYSE: MAA) stock made a new 52-week high of $130.86 Monday. The stock was up 0.11% for the day.
- Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $84.38. The stock traded up 12.84% on the session.
- Barry Callebaut (OTC: BYCBF) shares were up 4.88% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $2,150.00 for a change of up 4.88%.
- Rentokil Initial (OTC: RTOKY) shares broke to $29.14 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.62%.
- Tele2 (OTC: TLTZF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $15.04 with a daily change of flat%.
- Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) stock hit a yearly high price of $168.28. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.
- OGE Energy (NYSE: OGE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.76. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session.
- Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.90 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.35%.
- Dai Nippon Printing Co (OTC: DNPLY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.09. The stock traded up 2.06% on the session.
- Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.90 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.6%.
- Healthcare Trust (NYSE: HTA) shares were down 0.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.63.
- Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX) shares hit a yearly high of $20.30. The stock traded up 0.35% on the session.
- Square Enix Holdings (OTC: SQNXF) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.31 on Monday, moving up 8.39%.
- Life Storage (NYSE: LSI) shares hit $106.49 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.28%.
- Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA) shares broke to $39.97 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.03%.
- Atco (OTC: ACLLF) shares hit a yearly high of $37.00. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) shares were up 2.1% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $52.52.
- TerraForm Power (NASDAQ: TERP) shares broke to $18.05 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.32%.
- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS) shares set a new 52-week high of $51.52 on Monday, moving up 1.04%.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.13 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.69%.
- Jack In The Box (NASDAQ: JACK) shares were down 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $91.39.
- Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI) shares were up 1.18% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $91.30 for a change of up 1.18%.
- Easterly Government Props (NYSE: DEA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.41. The stock traded up 0.38% on the session.
- NEL (OTC: NLLSY) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.55 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 32.13%.
- John B Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ: JBSS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $97.99. The stock traded down 0.04% on the session.
- Middlesex Water (NASDAQ: MSEX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $65.76. The stock traded up 0.46% on the session.
- Douglas Dynamics (NYSE: PLOW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.91. The stock traded down 0.89% on the session.
- Community Healthcare (NYSE: CHCT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $44.48 with a daily change of up 0.75%.
- Investors Real Estate (NYSE: IRET) shares set a new yearly high of $74.50 this morning. The stock was up 0.68% on the session.
- US Concrete (NASDAQ: USCR) stock made a new 52-week high of $53.90 Monday. The stock was up 3.42% for the day.
- United Royale Holdings (OTC: URYL) shares set a new yearly high of $5.48 this morning. The stock was up 1.48% on the session.
- Gladstone Commercial (OTC: GLSDP) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.75. The stock was flat% for the day.
- Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DOVA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $27.97 with a daily change of up 38.68%.
- York Water (NASDAQ: YORW) shares broke to $44.64 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.9%.
- America First Multifamily (NASDAQ: ATAX) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.15. The stock was down 0.12% for the day.
- Landmark Infrastructure (NASDAQ: LMRK) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.80. The stock was up 0.74% for the day.
- NACCO Industries (NYSE: NC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $62.19 on Monday morning, moving up 1.44%.
- Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ: GLAD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.71 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.39%.
- Avance Gas Holding (OTC: AVACF) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.95 on Monday, moving up 5.33%.
- Impac Mortgage Holdings (AMEX: IMH) shares were up 2.34% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.87.
- El AL Israel Airlines (OTC: ELALF) shares hit $0.33 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 34.69%.
- PCTEL (NASDAQ: PCTI) shares set a new yearly high of $7.90 this morning. The stock was up 4.24% on the session.
- Chesapeake Financial (OTC: CPKF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.49 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 12.65%.
- Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ: SOHOO) shares were up 13.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.98.
- Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ: SOHON) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.25 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.28%.
- EnviroLeach Technologies (OTC: EVLLF) shares were up 16.94% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $1.03 for a change of up 16.94%.
- Borealis Exploration (OTC: BOREF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $10.62. Shares traded up 12.2%.
- Venture Vanadium (OTC: VENV) shares were up 22.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1.00.
- County Bank (OTC: CBNC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $59.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.86%.
- Mineworx Technologies (OTC: MWXRF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.15. The stock traded up 25.0% on the session.
- FFD Financial (OTC: FFDF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $58.00. Shares traded up 1.58%.
- Heritage Global (OTC: HGBL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $0.99 with a daily change of up 5.26%.
- Bv Financial (OTC: BVFL) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.50 on Monday, moving up 8.2%.
- Clancy Systems Intl (OTC: CLSI) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.04 on Monday, moving up 50.17%.
- Rockwealth Resources (OTC: CRZHF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $0.38. Shares traded up 13.9%.
- Mission Mining (OTC: MISM) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.01 Monday. The stock was up 20.83% for the day.
- Williamette Community (OTC: WMCB) shares hit a yearly high of $11.25. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- Strasbaugh (OTC: STRB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $0.10 with a daily change of up 577.42%.
- Legacy Education Alliance (OTC: LEAI) shares hit a yearly high of $0.36. The stock traded up 25.26% on the session.
- PureRay (OTC: PURY) shares hit a yearly high of $0.01. The stock traded up 52.73% on the session.
- Continental Beverage (OTC: CBBB) shares hit a yearly high of $0.27. The stock traded up 17.39% on the session.
- RIT Technologies (OTC: RITT) shares were up 27.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.04.
- AirTrona International (OTC: ARTR) shares hit a yearly high of $0.0005. The stock traded up 25.0% on the session.
