|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ: SOHOO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Sotherly Hotels’s space includes: Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC), Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR), Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO), Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT) and Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST).
There is no analysis for Sotherly Hotels
The stock price for Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ: SOHOO) is $19.2 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:35:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Sotherly Hotels.
Sotherly Hotels does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Sotherly Hotels.
Sotherly Hotels is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.