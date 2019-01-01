QQQ
RIT Technologies Ltd provides Intelligent Infrastructure Management solutions and develops indoor optical wireless technology solutions. The company's products include PatchView that provides security and network utilization for data centers, communication rooms and work space environments; and Beamcaster that provides IWON technology solutions mainly for open-space offices. Its Intelligent Infrastructure Management solutions are deployed in various organizations including data centers in the private sector, government agencies, financial institutions, airport authorities, healthcare and education institutions.

RIT Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RIT Technologies (RITT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RIT Technologies (OTCEM: RITT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are RIT Technologies's (RITT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for RIT Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for RIT Technologies (RITT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for RIT Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for RIT Technologies (RITT)?

A

The stock price for RIT Technologies (OTCEM: RITT) is $0.0002 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:55:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RIT Technologies (RITT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for RIT Technologies.

Q

When is RIT Technologies (OTCEM:RITT) reporting earnings?

A

RIT Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is RIT Technologies (RITT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RIT Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does RIT Technologies (RITT) operate in?

A

RIT Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.