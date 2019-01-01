QQQ
Range
38.55 - 40.69
Vol / Avg.
1K/0.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
36.49 - 98.29
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
38.55
P/E
-
EPS
-10.5
Shares
48.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Electrical Equipment
NEL ASA is a hydrogen company delivering optimal solutions to produce, store and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy. It serves industries, energy and gas companies with hydrogen technology. The company's hydrogen solutions cover the entire value chain from hydrogen production technologies to the manufacturing of hydrogen fueling stations, providing all fuel cell electric vehicles with the same fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles. The company's segments include Fueling and Electroiyser. It generates maximum revenue from the Fueling segment.

NEL Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NEL (NLLSY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NEL (OTCPK: NLLSY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NEL's (NLLSY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NEL.

Q

What is the target price for NEL (NLLSY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NEL

Q

Current Stock Price for NEL (NLLSY)?

A

The stock price for NEL (OTCPK: NLLSY) is $40.69 last updated Today at 5:54:20 PM.

Q

Does NEL (NLLSY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NEL.

Q

When is NEL (OTCPK:NLLSY) reporting earnings?

A

NEL does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NEL (NLLSY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NEL.

Q

What sector and industry does NEL (NLLSY) operate in?

A

NEL is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.