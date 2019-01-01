|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of NEL (OTCPK: NLLSY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for NEL.
There is no analysis for NEL
The stock price for NEL (OTCPK: NLLSY) is $40.69 last updated Today at 5:54:20 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for NEL.
NEL does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for NEL.
NEL is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.