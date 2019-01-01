NEL ASA is a hydrogen company delivering optimal solutions to produce, store and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy. It serves industries, energy and gas companies with hydrogen technology. The company's hydrogen solutions cover the entire value chain from hydrogen production technologies to the manufacturing of hydrogen fueling stations, providing all fuel cell electric vehicles with the same fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles. The company's segments include Fueling and Electroiyser. It generates maximum revenue from the Fueling segment.