El AL Israel Airlines Ltd is an international airline company which provides air transportation of passengers and cargo in Israel and overseas, by means of passenger aircraft and cargo aircraft. The company's passenger aircraft mainly operate scheduled flights as well as charter flights. The group is engaged in activities related to the air transport operations, such as the sale of duty-free products, food production, and supply mainly to the company's aircraft, providing security services, ongoing maintenance services and overall maintenance services to aircraft of other airlines at Ben Gurion Airport, and managing travel agencies abroad. The reporting segments of the company are air transport on passenger aircraft, and air transport on cargo plane.