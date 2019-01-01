Employing over 12,000 people, Barry Callebaut is a leading manufacturer and supplier of cocoa and ingredient chocolate. Its customers include food and beverage manufacturers and professional users of chocolate including artisans, chocolatiers, pastry chefs and bakers. Though it doesn't own any cocoa plantations, Barry Callebaut is fully vertically integrated from raw material (cocoa bean) sourcing to chocolate production. The company produces about 40% of the world's industrial chocolate (open market), while its ingredients find their way into a fourth of the world's chocolate and cocoa products. The company's Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating score is the lowest in its subcategory (top ranked among peers), a reflection of Barry Callebaut's sustainability initiatives.