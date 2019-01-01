QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.8K
Div / Yield
0.72/5.27%
52 Wk
12.81 - 15.21
Mkt Cap
9.5B
Payout Ratio
55.2
Open
-
P/E
11.79
EPS
1.62
Shares
689.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Tele2 is a Swedish telecom operator, generating most of the business in its domestic country. The company also operates in the Baltics. It has undergone a significant restructuring by exiting Kazakhstan and acquiring Com Hem, the largest cable TV operator in Sweden. It is now a strong converged operator--offering wireless as well as fixed-line broadband, TV, and voice services in its home market.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tele2 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tele2 (TLTZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tele2 (OTCPK: TLTZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tele2's (TLTZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tele2.

Q

What is the target price for Tele2 (TLTZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tele2

Q

Current Stock Price for Tele2 (TLTZF)?

A

The stock price for Tele2 (OTCPK: TLTZF) is $13.73 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 19:47:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tele2 (TLTZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tele2.

Q

When is Tele2 (OTCPK:TLTZF) reporting earnings?

A

Tele2 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tele2 (TLTZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tele2.

Q

What sector and industry does Tele2 (TLTZF) operate in?

A

Tele2 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.