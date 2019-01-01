QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.9 - 7.5
Mkt Cap
20.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
67.5
EPS
-0.08
Shares
3.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Borealis Exploration Ltd's principal activity is to hold a loan due from Borealis Holdings Limited and accrues interest on the outstanding balance of this loan.

Borealis Exploration Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Borealis Exploration (BOREF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Borealis Exploration (OTCPK: BOREF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Borealis Exploration's (BOREF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Borealis Exploration.

Q

What is the target price for Borealis Exploration (BOREF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Borealis Exploration

Q

Current Stock Price for Borealis Exploration (BOREF)?

A

The stock price for Borealis Exploration (OTCPK: BOREF) is $5.4 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Borealis Exploration (BOREF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Borealis Exploration.

Q

When is Borealis Exploration (OTCPK:BOREF) reporting earnings?

A

Borealis Exploration does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Borealis Exploration (BOREF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Borealis Exploration.

Q

What sector and industry does Borealis Exploration (BOREF) operate in?

A

Borealis Exploration is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.