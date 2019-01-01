QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Strasbaugh makes equipment that is used to make microelectronics. The company manufactures and sells CMP and grinding equipment for use in the production of semiconductor devices. Its CMP and wafer grinding systems are used to manufacture a range of mobile devices, including MEMS, LEDs, RF/power devices, thin film heads, and ICs.

Strasbaugh Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Strasbaugh (STRB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Strasbaugh (OTCEM: STRB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Strasbaugh's (STRB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Strasbaugh.

Q

What is the target price for Strasbaugh (STRB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Strasbaugh

Q

Current Stock Price for Strasbaugh (STRB)?

A

The stock price for Strasbaugh (OTCEM: STRB) is $0.0091 last updated Wed Sep 15 2021 13:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Strasbaugh (STRB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 22, 2005 to stockholders of record on December 23, 2005.

Q

When is Strasbaugh (OTCEM:STRB) reporting earnings?

A

Strasbaugh does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Strasbaugh (STRB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Strasbaugh.

Q

What sector and industry does Strasbaugh (STRB) operate in?

A

Strasbaugh is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.