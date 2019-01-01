|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Strasbaugh (OTCEM: STRB) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Strasbaugh.
There is no analysis for Strasbaugh
The stock price for Strasbaugh (OTCEM: STRB) is $0.0091 last updated Wed Sep 15 2021 13:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 22, 2005 to stockholders of record on December 23, 2005.
Strasbaugh does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Strasbaugh.
Strasbaugh is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.