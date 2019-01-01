Legacy Education Alliance Inc is engaged in the provision of educational training seminars, conferences, and services. It offers comprehensive instruction and mentorship in the areas of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate investing strategies, and techniques. Some of its brands are Homemade Investor, Building Wealth with Legacy, Building Wealth, EPIC, and Women In Wealth. Its geographical segments are North America, the United Kingdom, and Other foreign markets, of which the majority of its revenue comes from North America.