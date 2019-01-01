QQQ
Legacy Education Alliance Inc is engaged in the provision of educational training seminars, conferences, and services. It offers comprehensive instruction and mentorship in the areas of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate investing strategies, and techniques. Some of its brands are Homemade Investor, Building Wealth with Legacy, Building Wealth, EPIC, and Women In Wealth. Its geographical segments are North America, the United Kingdom, and Other foreign markets, of which the majority of its revenue comes from North America.

Legacy Education Alliance Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Legacy Education Alliance (LEAI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Legacy Education Alliance (OTCQB: LEAI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Legacy Education Alliance's (LEAI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Legacy Education Alliance.

Q

What is the target price for Legacy Education Alliance (LEAI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Legacy Education Alliance

Q

Current Stock Price for Legacy Education Alliance (LEAI)?

A

The stock price for Legacy Education Alliance (OTCQB: LEAI) is $0.125 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:37:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Legacy Education Alliance (LEAI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Legacy Education Alliance.

Q

When is Legacy Education Alliance (OTCQB:LEAI) reporting earnings?

A

Legacy Education Alliance does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Legacy Education Alliance (LEAI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Legacy Education Alliance.

Q

What sector and industry does Legacy Education Alliance (LEAI) operate in?

A

Legacy Education Alliance is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.