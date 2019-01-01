QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Sotherly Hotels Inc is engaged in the Hotel operation. The company is a self-managed and self-administered lodging real estate investment trust that was formed to own, acquire, renovate and reposition full-service, primarily upscale and upper-upscale hotel properties located in primary markets in the mid-Atlantic and southern United States. It generates revenue through the rooms, food, beverage, and other services. Geographically, the group has its presence in the regions of Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia.

Sotherly Hotels Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sotherly Hotels (SOHON) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ: SOHON) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sotherly Hotels's (SOHON) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sotherly Hotels (SOHON) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sotherly Hotels

Q

Current Stock Price for Sotherly Hotels (SOHON)?

A

The stock price for Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ: SOHON) is $19.05 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sotherly Hotels (SOHON) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sotherly Hotels.

Q

When is Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHON) reporting earnings?

A

Sotherly Hotels does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sotherly Hotels (SOHON) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sotherly Hotels.

Q

What sector and industry does Sotherly Hotels (SOHON) operate in?

A

Sotherly Hotels is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.