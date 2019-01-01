Sotherly Hotels Inc is engaged in the Hotel operation. The company is a self-managed and self-administered lodging real estate investment trust that was formed to own, acquire, renovate and reposition full-service, primarily upscale and upper-upscale hotel properties located in primary markets in the mid-Atlantic and southern United States. It generates revenue through the rooms, food, beverage, and other services. Geographically, the group has its presence in the regions of Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia.