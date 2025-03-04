March 4, 2025 3:32 AM 8 min read

Earnings Scheduled For March 4, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• 908 Devices MASS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $16.18 million.

• Plug Power PLUG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $262.65 million.

• NexGen Energy NXE is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• EVgo EVGO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $69.00 million.

• L.B. Foster FSTR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $131.48 million.

• WAVE Life Sciences WVE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $25.59 million.

• InfuSystems Holdings INFU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $34.40 million.

• Amylyx Pharma AMLX is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Neuronetics STIM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $18.98 million.

• Y-mAbs Therapeutics YMAB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $26.94 million.

• Olaplex Hldgs OLPX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $87.51 million.

• Hagerty HGTY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $279.58 million.

• Angel Oak Mortgage REIT AOMR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $9.99 million.

• Esperion Therapeutics ESPR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $63.06 million.

• Sophia Genetics SOPH is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $17.71 million.

• Paysafe PSFE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $437.22 million.

• Compugen CGEN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $24.96 million.

• Sea SE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $4.60 billion.

• Genius Sports GENI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $175.71 million.

• On Holding ONON is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $593.34 million.

• Nayax NYAX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $91.89 million.

• Best Buy Co BBY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.42 per share on revenue of $13.69 billion.

• Target TGT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $30.28 billion.

• CPI Card PMTS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $118.97 million.

• Wag Group PET is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $290.88 million.

• Modiv Industrial MDV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $11.86 million.

• AutoZone AZO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $29.90 per share on revenue of $4.00 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Medallion Finl MFIN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $53.66 million.

• Southland Holdings SLND is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $230.13 million.

• Gulf Island Fabrication GIFI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $41.00 million.

• Cumberland CPIX is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Baytex Energy BTE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $980.40 million.

• Stellus Cap Investment SCM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $26.54 million.

• ChromaDex CDXC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $26.52 million.

• Rigel Pharmaceuticals RIGL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $57.60 million.

• Astronics ATRO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $194.91 million.

• Fuel Tech FTEK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $5.63 million.

• comScore SCOR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $91.66 million.

• Alpha Teknova TKNO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $8.78 million.

• Mayville Engineering MEC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $124.13 million.

• NeuroPace NPCE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $21.11 million.

• ATN International ATNI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $179.11 million.

• Stem STEM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $49.37 million.

• OrthoPediatrics KIDS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $52.70 million.

• Ascent Industries ACNT is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Ecopetrol EC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $7.68 billion.

• Horizon Tech Finance HRZN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $25.68 million.

• Owlet OWLT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $16.92 million.

• AeroVironment AVAV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $214.00 million.

• Ross Stores ROST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $5.95 billion.

• Evolus EOLS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $77.23 million.

• Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $6.23 million.

• CryoPort CYRX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $58.79 million.

• Ingram Micro Holding INGM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $13.22 billion.

• ChargePoint Hldgs CHPT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $100.97 million.

• Credo Technology Group CRDO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $120.31 million.

• Crexendo CXDO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $15.64 million.

• CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Ooma OOMA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $64.70 million.

• Custom Truck One Source CTOS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $539.81 million.

• Cricut CRCT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $214.41 million.

• Orion Gr Hldgs ORN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $272.70 million.

• Latham Group SWIM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $84.95 million.

• Box BOX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $278.60 million.

• Fabrinet FN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $223.23 million.

• Weyco Group WEYS is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SQM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• Nordstrom JWN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $4.33 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ACNT Logo
ACNTAscent Industries Co
$10.86-1.90%
Overview
AMLX Logo
AMLXAmylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc
$3.000.01%
AOMR Logo
AOMRAngel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc
$9.56-%
ATNI Logo
ATNIATN International Inc
$16.66-%
ATRO Logo
ATROAstronics Corp
$19.96-%
AVAV Logo
AVAVAeroVironment Inc
$142.63-%
AZO Logo
AZOAutoZone Inc
$3477.76-%
BBY Logo
BBYBest Buy Co Inc
$86.60-0.16%
BOX Logo
BOXBox Inc
$32.900.43%
BTE Logo
BTEBaytex Energy Corp
$2.06-0.96%
CDXC Logo
CDXCChromaDex Corp
$5.612.00%
CGEN Logo
CGENCompugen Ltd
$1.820.55%
CHPT Logo
CHPTChargePoint Holdings Inc
$0.5799-2.95%
CPIX Logo
CPIXCumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc
$5.354.08%
CRCT Logo
CRCTCricut Inc
$5.44-%
CRDO Logo
CRDOCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd
$50.500.16%
CRWD Logo
CRWDCrowdStrike Holdings Inc
$385.500.72%
CTOS Logo
CTOSCustom Truck One Source Inc
$4.14-%
CXDO Logo
CXDOCrexendo Inc
$5.73-3.02%
CYRX Logo
CYRXCryoPort Inc
$4.912.40%
EC Logo
ECEcopetrol SA
$9.500.32%
EOLS Logo
EOLSEvolus Inc
$14.360.13%
EOSE Logo
EOSEEos Energy Enterprises Inc
$4.000.38%
ESPR Logo
ESPREsperion Therapeutics Inc
$1.611.90%
EVGO Logo
EVGOEVgo Inc
$2.564.91%
FN Logo
FNFabrinet
$190.38-%
FSTR Logo
FSTRL.B. Foster Co
$25.76-%
FTEK Logo
FTEKFuel Tech Inc
$0.9700-%
GENI Logo
GENIGenius Sports Ltd
$8.593.25%
GIFI Logo
GIFIGulf Island Fabrication Inc
$6.601.85%
HGTY Logo
HGTYHagerty Inc
$10.00-0.10%
HRZN Logo
HRZNHorizon Technology Finance Corp
$9.72-0.51%
INFU Logo
INFUInfuSystems Holdings Inc
$7.26-%
INGM Logo
INGMIngram Micro Holding Corp
$20.74-%
JWN Logo
JWNNordstrom Inc
$24.24-%
KIDS Logo
KIDSOrthoPediatrics Corp
$23.15-%
MASS Logo
MASS908 Devices Inc
$2.3518.7%
MDV Logo
MDVModiv Industrial Inc
$15.55-%
MEC Logo
MECMayville Engineering Co Inc
$13.90-%
MFIN Logo
MFINMedallion Financial Corp
$8.10-%
NPCE Logo
NPCENeuroPace Inc
$11.81-%
NXE Logo
NXENexGen Energy Ltd
$4.790.42%
NYAX Logo
NYAXNayax Ltd
$37.892.01%
OLPX Logo
OLPXOlaplex Holdings Inc
$1.487.25%
ONON Logo
ONONOn Holding AG
$48.240.82%
OOMA Logo
OOMAOoma Inc
$13.88-%
ORN Logo
ORNOrion Group Holdings Inc
$6.49-%
OWLT Logo
OWLTOwlet Inc
$4.704.44%
PET Logo
PETWag Group Co
$0.26001.17%
PLUG Logo
PLUGPlug Power Inc
$1.43-4.67%
PMTS Logo
PMTSCPI Card Group Inc
$33.896.30%
PSFE Logo
PSFEPaysafe Ltd
$19.08-0.71%
RIGL Logo
RIGLRigel Pharmaceuticals Inc
$22.590.98%
ROST Logo
ROSTRoss Stores Inc
$137.570.56%
SCM Logo
SCMStellus Capital Investment Corp
$15.560.39%
SCOR Logo
SCORcomScore Inc
$6.105.17%
SE Logo
SESea Ltd
$123.05-0.36%
SLND Logo
SLNDSouthland Holdings Inc
$3.25-%
SOPH Logo
SOPHSophia Genetics SA
$3.744.76%
SQM Logo
SQMSociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA
$37.881.53%
STEM Logo
STEMStem Inc
$0.41804.50%
STIM Logo
STIMNeuronetics Inc
$4.18-1.87%
SWIM Logo
SWIMLatham Group Inc
$5.51-%
TGT Logo
TGTTarget Corp
$121.600.70%
TKNO Logo
TKNOAlpha Teknova Inc
$6.012.56%
WEYS Logo
WEYSWeyco Group Inc
$33.84-%
WVE Logo
WVEWAVE Life Sciences Ltd
$10.080.34%
YMAB Logo
YMABY-mAbs Therapeutics Inc
$5.15-0.75%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-UEEarnings Scheduled

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved