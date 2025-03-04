Earnings Scheduled For March 4, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• 908 Devices MASS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $16.18 million.
• Plug Power PLUG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $262.65 million.
• NexGen Energy NXE is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• EVgo EVGO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $69.00 million.
• L.B. Foster FSTR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $131.48 million.
• WAVE Life Sciences WVE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $25.59 million.
• InfuSystems Holdings INFU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $34.40 million.
• Amylyx Pharma AMLX is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Neuronetics STIM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $18.98 million.
• Y-mAbs Therapeutics YMAB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $26.94 million.
• Olaplex Hldgs OLPX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $87.51 million.
• Hagerty HGTY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $279.58 million.
• Angel Oak Mortgage REIT AOMR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $9.99 million.
• Esperion Therapeutics ESPR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $63.06 million.
• Sophia Genetics SOPH is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $17.71 million.
• Paysafe PSFE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $437.22 million.
• Compugen CGEN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $24.96 million.
• Sea SE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $4.60 billion.
• Genius Sports GENI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $175.71 million.
• On Holding ONON is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $593.34 million.
• Nayax NYAX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $91.89 million.
• Best Buy Co BBY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.42 per share on revenue of $13.69 billion.
• Target TGT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $30.28 billion.
• CPI Card PMTS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $118.97 million.
• Wag Group PET is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $290.88 million.
• Modiv Industrial MDV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $11.86 million.
• AutoZone AZO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $29.90 per share on revenue of $4.00 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Medallion Finl MFIN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $53.66 million.
• Southland Holdings SLND is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $230.13 million.
• Gulf Island Fabrication GIFI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $41.00 million.
• Cumberland CPIX is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Baytex Energy BTE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $980.40 million.
• Stellus Cap Investment SCM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $26.54 million.
• ChromaDex CDXC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $26.52 million.
• Rigel Pharmaceuticals RIGL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $57.60 million.
• Astronics ATRO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $194.91 million.
• Fuel Tech FTEK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $5.63 million.
• comScore SCOR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $91.66 million.
• Alpha Teknova TKNO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $8.78 million.
• Mayville Engineering MEC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $124.13 million.
• NeuroPace NPCE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $21.11 million.
• ATN International ATNI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $179.11 million.
• Stem STEM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $49.37 million.
• OrthoPediatrics KIDS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $52.70 million.
• Ascent Industries ACNT is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Ecopetrol EC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $7.68 billion.
• Horizon Tech Finance HRZN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $25.68 million.
• Owlet OWLT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $16.92 million.
• AeroVironment AVAV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $214.00 million.
• Ross Stores ROST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $5.95 billion.
• Evolus EOLS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $77.23 million.
• Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $6.23 million.
• CryoPort CYRX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $58.79 million.
• Ingram Micro Holding INGM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $13.22 billion.
• ChargePoint Hldgs CHPT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $100.97 million.
• Credo Technology Group CRDO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $120.31 million.
• Crexendo CXDO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $15.64 million.
• CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
• Ooma OOMA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $64.70 million.
• Custom Truck One Source CTOS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $539.81 million.
• Cricut CRCT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $214.41 million.
• Orion Gr Hldgs ORN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $272.70 million.
• Latham Group SWIM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $84.95 million.
• Box BOX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $278.60 million.
• Fabrinet FN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $223.23 million.
• Weyco Group WEYS is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SQM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
• Nordstrom JWN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $4.33 billion.
