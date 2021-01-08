Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 8, 2021
Upgrades
- For Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ:NWL), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Newell Brands earned $0.84 in the third quarter, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.90 and a 52-week-low of $10.44. At the end of the last trading period, Newell Brands closed at $22.64.
- For The Western Union Co (NYSE:WU), Guggenheim upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, The Western Union showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of The Western Union shows a 52-week-high of $28.45 and a 52-week-low of $17.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.86.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for WR Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) was changed from Sell to Neutral. WR Berkley earned $0.65 in the third quarter, compared to $0.85 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.92 and a 52-week-low of $43.05. At the end of the last trading period, WR Berkley closed at $66.05.
- For United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X), Deutsche bank upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Buy. United States Steel earned $1.21 in the third quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.42 and a 52-week-low of $4.54. At the end of the last trading period, United States Steel closed at $20.46.
- Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) from Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, Thermo Fisher Scientific showed an EPS of $5.63, compared to $2.94 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $532.57 and a 52-week-low of $250.21. At the end of the last trading period, Thermo Fisher Scientific closed at $500.48.
- BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating for Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Life Storage had an EPS of $1.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.46. The stock has a 52-week-high of $120.87 and a 52-week-low of $67.31. At the end of the last trading period, Life Storage closed at $115.13.
- For Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to In-Line. Tesla earned $0.76 in the third quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $816.99 and a 52-week-low of $70.10. At the end of the last trading period, Tesla closed at $816.04.
- Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating for Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) from Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, Chevron had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.59. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $119.73 and a 52-week-low of $51.60. Chevron closed at $90.24 at the end of the last trading period.
- Jefferies upgraded the previous rating for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) from Hold to Buy. CVS Health earned $1.66 in the third quarter, compared to $1.84 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $76.44 and a 52-week-low of $52.04. At the end of the last trading period, CVS Health closed at $74.01.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Brown & Brown showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $48.69 and a 52-week-low of $30.70. Brown & Brown closed at $47.91 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Tenet Healthcare had an EPS of $0.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. The current stock performance of Tenet Healthcare shows a 52-week-high of $46.19 and a 52-week-low of $10.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.77.
- According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) was changed from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Huntsman showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Huntsman shows a 52-week-high of $28.73 and a 52-week-low of $12.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.35.
- According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for D.R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) was changed from Sector Perform to Outperform. D.R. Horton earned $2.24 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.35 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of D.R. Horton shows a 52-week-high of $81.21 and a 52-week-low of $25.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $68.69.
- According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) was changed from Underperform to In-Line. Aflac earned $1.39 in the third quarter, compared to $1.16 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.46 and a 52-week-low of $23.07. At the end of the last trading period, Aflac closed at $44.67.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) from Underperform to In-Line. For the third quarter, Unum had an EPS of $1.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.36. The current stock performance of Unum shows a 52-week-high of $30.57 and a 52-week-low of $9.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.52.
- According to KeyBanc, the prior rating for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) was changed from Sector Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Goodyear Tire & Rubber showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.25 and a 52-week-low of $4.09. Goodyear Tire & Rubber closed at $10.74 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- For Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Strong Buy to Outperform. For the third quarter, Itron had an EPS of $0.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.04. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $108.89 and a 52-week-low of $40.48. Itron closed at $107.27 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Cowen & Co., the prior rating for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) was changed from Market Perform to Underperform. In the third quarter, Xylem showed an EPS of $0.62, compared to $0.82 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Xylem shows a 52-week-high of $108.68 and a 52-week-low of $54.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $108.57.
- Baird downgraded the previous rating for Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) from Outperform to Neutral. Vocera Communications earned $0.31 in the third quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.76 and a 52-week-low of $15.89. At the end of the last trading period, Vocera Communications closed at $44.59.
- For Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR), BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Underperform. In the third quarter, Ventas showed an EPS of $0.75, compared to $0.96 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ventas shows a 52-week-high of $63.38 and a 52-week-low of $13.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $47.45.
- For Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Treehouse Foods had an EPS of $0.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.55. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $53.98 and a 52-week-low of $33.50. Treehouse Foods closed at $43.06 at the end of the last trading period.
- JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) from Overweight to Underweight. Sarepta Therapeutics earned $1.42 in the third quarter, compared to $1.14 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $181.83 and a 52-week-low of $78.06. At the end of the last trading period, Sarepta Therapeutics closed at $168.95.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Sarepta Therapeutics showed an EPS of $1.42, compared to $1.14 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sarepta Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $181.83 and a 52-week-low of $78.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $168.95.
- For Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS), Deutsche bank downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Reliance Steel & Aluminum showed an EPS of $1.87, compared to $2.39 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $134.02 and a 52-week-low of $70.57. Reliance Steel & Aluminum closed at $132.58 at the end of the last trading period.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) from Neutral to Sell. In the third quarter, Progressive showed an EPS of $1.88, compared to $1.42 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $102.05 and a 52-week-low of $62.18. Progressive closed at $94.70 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (NYSE:MMC) was changed from Buy to Sell. In the third quarter, Marsh & McLennan showed an EPS of $0.82, compared to $0.77 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $120.97 and a 52-week-low of $74.33. Marsh & McLennan closed at $113.39 at the end of the last trading period.
- Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating for Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Lear showed an EPS of $3.73, compared to $3.54 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lear shows a 52-week-high of $170.51 and a 52-week-low of $63.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $170.40.
- For Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC), Deutsche bank downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Commercial Metals earned $0.79 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.16 and a 52-week-low of $10.76. Commercial Metals closed at $23.20 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Cantor Fitzgerald, the prior rating for Change Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:CHNG) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Change Healthcare showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.21 and a 52-week-low of $6.18. At the end of the last trading period, Change Healthcare closed at $23.91.
- According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Cerence Inc (NASDAQ:CRNC) was changed from Outperform to In-Line. For the fourth quarter, Cerence had an EPS of $0.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.75. The stock has a 52-week-high of $113.89 and a 52-week-low of $11.39. At the end of the last trading period, Cerence closed at $112.48.
- Deutsche bank downgraded the previous rating for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, CME Group showed an EPS of $1.38, compared to $1.90 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $225.36 and a 52-week-low of $131.80. At the end of the last trading period, CME Group closed at $198.81.
- For Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Arthur J. Gallagher showed an EPS of $1.08, compared to $0.80 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Arthur J. Gallagher shows a 52-week-high of $129.12 and a 52-week-low of $65.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $122.39.
- According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for RPM International Inc (NYSE:RPM) was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the second quarter, RPM International showed an EPS of $1.06, compared to $0.76 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of RPM International shows a 52-week-high of $98.35 and a 52-week-low of $42.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $88.14.
- According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Premier had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.68. The current stock performance of Premier shows a 52-week-high of $37.79 and a 52-week-low of $27.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $37.42.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) from Outperform to In-Line. Voya Finl earned $1.19 in the third quarter, compared to $1.36 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $63.81 and a 52-week-low of $29.75. Voya Finl closed at $61.14 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX), Needham downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Lam Research had an EPS of $5.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.18. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $517.72 and a 52-week-low of $181.38. Lam Research closed at $514.46 at the end of the last trading period.
Initiations
- Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) with a Buy rating. The price target for Peloton Interactive is set to $190.00. For the first quarter, Peloton Interactive had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.19. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $167.37 and a 52-week-low of $17.70. Peloton Interactive closed at $154.00 at the end of the last trading period.
- For MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX), Oppenheimer initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. In the third quarter, MagnaChip Semiconductor showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of MagnaChip Semiconductor shows a 52-week-high of $16.06 and a 52-week-low of $6.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.77.
- With a Buy rating, Cross Research initiated coverage on Concentrix Corp (NASDAQ:CNXC). The price target seems to have been set at $115.00 for Concentrix. The current stock performance of Concentrix shows a 52-week-high of $116.78 and a 52-week-low of $80.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $102.86.
- With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ). The price target seems to have been set at $71.00 for Canadian Solar. For the third quarter, Canadian Solar had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.66. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.19 and a 52-week-low of $12.00. At the end of the last trading period, Canadian Solar closed at $56.61.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Axsome Therapeutics is set to $129.00. In the third quarter, Axsome Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.61, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $109.53 and a 52-week-low of $35.44. Axsome Therapeutics closed at $77.81 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE:DM). The price target seems to have been set at $28.00 for Desktop Metal. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.80 and a 52-week-low of $15.54. Desktop Metal closed at $20.42 at the end of the last trading period.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Array Technologies is set to $60.00. In the third quarter, Array Technologies showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.47 and a 52-week-low of $33.46. At the end of the last trading period, Array Technologies closed at $49.70.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Dada Nexus Ltd (NASDAQ:DADA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Dada Nexus is set to $55.00. In the third quarter, Dada Nexus earned $0.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.27 and a 52-week-low of $14.60. At the end of the last trading period, Dada Nexus closed at $41.75.
