Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 3, 2020
Upgrades
- For Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Canaccord Genuity upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Alphabet showed an EPS of $10.12, compared to $13.06 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1368.68 and a 52-week-low of $1022.37. Alphabet's stock last closed at $1368.68 per share.
- Oppenheimer changed the rating for Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) from Perform to Outperform. Gilead Sciences earned $1.75 in the third quarter, compared to $1.84 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.50 and a 52-week-low of $60.89. Gilead Sciences's stock last closed at $65.23 per share.
- For Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS), TD Securities upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Canada Goose Holdings showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.94 and a 52-week-low of $31.67. Canada Goose Holdings's stock last closed at $35.70 per share.
- Stephens & Co. upgraded the stock for Credit Acceptance Corp (NASDAQ: CACC) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Credit Acceptance showed an EPS of $8.89, compared to $7.56 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $509.99 and a 52-week-low of $373.06. Credit Acceptance's stock last closed at $442.77 per share.
- Stephens & Co. upgraded the stock for Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE: QTWO) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Q2 Holdings showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.63 and a 52-week-low of $46.12. Q2 Holdings's stock last closed at $82.79 per share.
- Stephens & Co. upgraded the stock for Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Synchrony Finl earned $1.22 in the third quarter, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.18 and a 52-week-low of $23.12. Synchrony Finl's stock last closed at $36.20 per share.
- UBS changed the rating for Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) from Neutral to Buy. Illumina earned $1.93 in the third quarter, compared to $1.52 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $380.76 and a 52-week-low of $263.30. Illumina's stock last closed at $327.00 per share.
- Guggenheim changed the rating for Incyte Corp (NASDAQ: INCY) from Neutral to Buy. Incyte earned $0.82 in the third quarter, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.79 and a 52-week-low of $62.03. Incyte's stock last closed at $85.97 per share.
- For Waters Corp (NYSE: WAT), Bank of America upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral. Waters earned $2.13 in the third quarter, compared to $1.92 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $255.21 and a 52-week-low of $174.95. Waters's stock last closed at $235.07 per share.
- For Cintas Corp (NASDAQ: CTAS), Bank of America upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Cintas showed an EPS of $2.27, compared to $1.76 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $277.85 and a 52-week-low of $164.50. Cintas's stock last closed at $270.79 per share.
- For Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI), Bank of America upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, Karyopharm Therapeutics had an EPS of ($0.67), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.79). The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.00 and a 52-week-low of $3.92. Karyopharm Therapeutics's stock last closed at $18.72 per share.
- Bank of America upgraded the stock for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA) from Underperform to Buy. For the third quarter, Teva Pharmaceutical Indus had an EPS of $0.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.68. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.21 and a 52-week-low of $6.07. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's stock last closed at $9.56 per share.
- Credit Suisse upgraded the stock for Emerson Electric Co (NYSE: EMR) from Neutral to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Emerson Electric showed an EPS of $1.07, compared to $0.89 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $77.51 and a 52-week-low of $55.98. Emerson Electric's stock last closed at $77.48 per share.
- For Honeywell International Inc (NYSE: HON), Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. For the third quarter, Honeywell International had an EPS of $2.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $183.12 and a 52-week-low of $129.07. Honeywell International's stock last closed at $180.79 per share.
- Raymond James changed the rating for Cigna Corp (NYSE: CI) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Cigna had an EPS of $4.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.84. The stock has a 52-week-high of $207.28 and a 52-week-low of $141.95. Cigna's stock last closed at $204.93 per share.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock for Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Canadian Solar showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $1.09 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.89 and a 52-week-low of $14.00. Canadian Solar's stock last closed at $22.52 per share.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded the stock for Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM) from In-Line to Outperform. Anthem earned $4.87 in the third quarter, compared to $3.81 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $317.99 and a 52-week-low of $227.16. Anthem's stock last closed at $300.82 per share.
- Longbow Research changed the rating for Belden Inc (NYSE: BDC) from Neutral to Buy. Belden earned $1.18 in the third quarter, compared to $1.72 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.33 and a 52-week-low of $40.67. Belden's stock last closed at $55.25 per share.
Downgrades
- Stephens & Co. downgraded the stock for ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: ACIW) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, ACI Worldwide had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.44 and a 52-week-low of $25.12. ACI Worldwide's stock last closed at $38.20 per share.
- Stephens & Co. downgraded the stock for Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE: GWR) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Genesee & Wyoming showed an EPS of $1.16, compared to $1.23 from the year-ago quarter.
- UBS downgraded the stock for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE: USAC) from Buy to Neutral. USA Compression Partners earned $0.02 in the third quarter, compared to ($0.07) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.00 and a 52-week-low of $12.75. USA Compression Partners's stock last closed at $17.95 per share.
- Guggenheim downgraded the stock for Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Puma Biotechnology showed an EPS of ($0.44), compared to ($0.37) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.90 and a 52-week-low of $6.26. Puma Biotechnology's stock last closed at $8.43 per share.
- Jefferies downgraded the stock for Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) from Buy to Hold. Apple earned $3.03 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.91 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $300.60 and a 52-week-low of $142.00. Apple's stock last closed at $300.35 per share.
- Stephens & Co. downgraded the stock for Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ: RCII) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the third quarter, Rent-A-Center showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.99 and a 52-week-low of $15.88. Rent-A-Center's stock last closed at $28.47 per share.
- Loop Capital downgraded the stock for Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) from Buy to Hold. Apple earned $3.03 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.91 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $300.60 and a 52-week-low of $142.00. Apple's stock last closed at $300.35 per share.
- For Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE: LL), Loop Capital downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Lumber Liquidators Hldgs had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.44 and a 52-week-low of $6.59. Lumber Liquidators Hldgs's stock last closed at $9.54 per share.
- Bank of America changed the rating for Robert Half International Inc (NYSE: RHI) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Robert Half International had an EPS of $1.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.95. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.08 and a 52-week-low of $51.90. Robert Half International's stock last closed at $63.73 per share.
- Bank of America changed the rating for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE: DGX) from Neutral to Underperform. Quest Diagnostics earned $1.76 in the third quarter, compared to $1.68 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $108.95 and a 52-week-low of $79.93. Quest Diagnostics's stock last closed at $105.73 per share.
- For Mettler-Toledo International Inc (NYSE: MTD), Bank of America downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Mettler-Toledo Intl had an EPS of $5.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $873.51 and a 52-week-low of $500.74. Mettler-Toledo Intl's stock last closed at $805.14 per share.
- Bank of America changed the rating for NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ: NLNK) from Neutral to Underperform. For the third quarter, NewLink Genetics had an EPS of ($0.39), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.20). The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.60 and a 52-week-low of $1.13. NewLink Genetics's stock last closed at $2.26 per share.
- Bank of America changed the rating for Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) from Neutral to Underperform. For the third quarter, Laboratory Corp had an EPS of $2.90, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.74. The stock has a 52-week-high of $178.44 and a 52-week-low of $122.27. Laboratory Corp's stock last closed at $167.49 per share.
- Bank of America downgraded the stock for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE: CBRE) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, CBRE Group showed an EPS of $0.79, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.90 and a 52-week-low of $37.85. CBRE Group's stock last closed at $61.47 per share.
- Bank of America changed the rating for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) from Neutral to Underperform. Industrial Logistics earned $0.44 in the third quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.16 and a 52-week-low of $18.03. Industrial Logistics's stock last closed at $22.12 per share.
- Bank of America downgraded the stock for Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE: JLL) from Buy to Underperform. For the third quarter, Jones Lang LaSalle had an EPS of $3.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $175.99 and a 52-week-low of $119.79. Jones Lang LaSalle's stock last closed at $175.29 per share.
- Bank of America downgraded the stock for AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, AbbVie had an EPS of $2.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.14. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.30 and a 52-week-low of $62.66. AbbVie's stock last closed at $89.56 per share.
- Mizuho downgraded the stock for American Electric Power Co Inc (NYSE: AEP) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, American Electric Power showed an EPS of $1.46, compared to $1.26 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.22 and a 52-week-low of $72.25. American Electric Power's stock last closed at $93.46 per share.
- Berenberg changed the rating for Albemarle Corp (NYSE: ALB) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Albemarle showed an EPS of $1.53, compared to $1.31 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.14 and a 52-week-low of $58.63. Albemarle's stock last closed at $72.59 per share.
- Macquarie downgraded the stock for Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) from Outperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Apple had an EPS of $3.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.91. The stock has a 52-week-high of $300.60 and a 52-week-low of $142.00. Apple's stock last closed at $300.35 per share.
- For Equity Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: EQBK), Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Equity Bancshares showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $0.68 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.96 and a 52-week-low of $22.75. Equity Bancshares's stock last closed at $30.13 per share.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded the stock for Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ: HSIC) from In-Line to Underperform. Henry Schein earned $0.90 in the third quarter, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $72.81 and a 52-week-low of $56.58. Henry Schein's stock last closed at $67.12 per share.
Initiations
- Needham initiated coverage on Waters Corp (NYSE: WAT) with a Hold rating. The price target for Waters is set at $177.00. In the third quarter, Waters showed an EPS of $2.13, compared to $1.92 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $255.21 and a 52-week-low of $174.95. Waters's stock last closed at $235.07 per share.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Universal Health Services Inc (NYSE: UHS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Universal Health Services is set at $140.00. Universal Health Services earned $1.99 in the third quarter, compared to $2.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $157.79 and a 52-week-low of $114.85. Universal Health Services's stock last closed at $142.33 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE: VMC). The price target is set at $116.00 for Vulcan Materials. For the third quarter, Vulcan Materials had an EPS of $1.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.40. The stock has a 52-week-high of $152.49 and a 52-week-low of $95.31. Vulcan Materials's stock last closed at $142.67 per share.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) with a Hold rating. The price target for Zimmer Biomet Holdings is set at $108.00. In the third quarter, Zimmer Biomet Holdings showed an EPS of $1.77, compared to $1.63 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $151.67 and a 52-week-low of $98.60. Zimmer Biomet Holdings's stock last closed at $149.16 per share.
- Needham initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE: TMO) with a Strong Buy rating. The price target for Thermo Fisher Scientific is set at $271.00. In the third quarter, Thermo Fisher Scientific showed an EPS of $2.94, compared to $2.62 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $330.14 and a 52-week-low of $210.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific's stock last closed at $326.28 per share.
- William Blair initiated coverage on OptimizeRx Corp (NASDAQ: OPRX) with an Outperform rating. In the third quarter, OptimizeRx showed an EPS of ($0.05), compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.24 and a 52-week-low of $8.63. OptimizeRx's stock last closed at $9.97 per share.
- Needham initiated coverage on PerkinElmer Inc (NYSE: PKI) with a Hold rating. The price target for PerkinElmer is set at $79.00. In the third quarter, PerkinElmer showed an EPS of $1.06, compared to $0.90 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.00 and a 52-week-low of $72.16. PerkinElmer's stock last closed at $98.89 per share.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Stryker Corp (NYSE: SYK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Stryker is set at $179.00. For the third quarter, Stryker had an EPS of $1.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.69. The stock has a 52-week-high of $223.45 and a 52-week-low of $151.63. Stryker's stock last closed at $210.50 per share.
- With a rating of Hold, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC). The price target is set at $20.00 for Tenet Healthcare. Tenet Healthcare earned $0.58 in the third quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.37 and a 52-week-low of $16.77. Tenet Healthcare's stock last closed at $38.33 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Needham initiated coverage on NeoGenomics Inc (NASDAQ: NEO). The price target is set at $14.00 for NeoGenomics. In the third quarter, NeoGenomics showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.00 and a 52-week-low of $12.04. NeoGenomics's stock last closed at $29.05 per share.
- Needham initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: MYGN) with a Strong Buy rating. The price target for Myriad Genetics is set at $36.00. In the first quarter, Myriad Genetics showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.40 and a 52-week-low of $20.10. Myriad Genetics's stock last closed at $27.35 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IART). The price target is set at $56.00 for Integra Lifesciences. In the third quarter, Integra Lifesciences showed an EPS of $0.68, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.09 and a 52-week-low of $42.14. Integra Lifesciences's stock last closed at $57.87 per share.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mednax Inc (NYSE: MD) with a Hold rating. The price target for Mednax is set at $34.00. In the third quarter, Mednax showed an EPS of $0.91, compared to $0.94 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.88 and a 52-week-low of $19.93. Mednax's stock last closed at $27.49 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT). The price target is set at $99.00 for Medtronic. For the second quarter, Medtronic had an EPS of $1.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.22. The stock has a 52-week-high of $115.94 and a 52-week-low of $81.66. Medtronic's stock last closed at $114.56 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE: MLM). The price target is set at $198.00 for Martin Marietta Materials. In the third quarter, Martin Marietta Materials showed an EPS of $3.96, compared to $2.85 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $281.82 and a 52-week-low of $167.62. Martin Marietta Materials's stock last closed at $276.57 per share.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) with a Buy rating. The price target for HCA Healthcare is set at $140.00. HCA Healthcare earned $2.23 in the third quarter, compared to $2.16 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $150.17 and a 52-week-low of $110.31. HCA Healthcare's stock last closed at $147.47 per share.
- Needham initiated coverage on Danaher Corp (NYSE: DHR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Danaher is set at $114.00. Danaher earned $1.16 in the third quarter, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $155.24 and a 52-week-low of $96.44. Danaher's stock last closed at $155.19 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Cision Ltd (NYSE: CISN). The price target is set at $12.00 for Cision. For the third quarter, Cision had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.55 and a 52-week-low of $6.02. Cision's stock last closed at $9.96 per share.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) with a Buy rating. The price target for DaVita is set at $60.00. In the third quarter, DaVita showed an EPS of $1.53, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.40 and a 52-week-low of $43.40. DaVita's stock last closed at $75.24 per share.
- With a rating of Hold, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW). The price target is set at $164.00 for Edwards Lifesciences. Edwards Lifesciences earned $1.41 in the third quarter, compared to $1.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $247.64 and a 52-week-low of $140.86. Edwards Lifesciences's stock last closed at $232.49 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, UBS initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy Inc (AMEX: LNG). The price target is set at $72.00 for Cheniere Energy. For the third quarter, Cheniere Energy had an EPS of ($1.14), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.60 and a 52-week-low of $57.36. Cheniere Energy's stock last closed at $62.23 per share.
- Needham initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE: CDAY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ceridian HCM Holding is set at $40.00. In the third quarter, Ceridian HCM Holding showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.04 and a 52-week-low of $33.16. Ceridian HCM Holding's stock last closed at $70.00 per share.
- Needham initiated coverage on Bruker Corp (NASDAQ: BRKR) with a Strong Buy rating. The price target for Bruker is set at $39.00. Bruker earned $0.43 in the third quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.23 and a 52-week-low of $28.02. Bruker's stock last closed at $51.36 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, UBS initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners LP (AMEX: CQP). The price target is set at $38.00 for Cheniere Energy Partners. In the third quarter, Cheniere Energy Partners showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.60 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.30 and a 52-week-low of $35.25. Cheniere Energy Partners's stock last closed at $39.40 per share.
- Needham initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) with a Buy rating. The price target for Agilent Technologies is set at $77.00. Agilent Technologies earned $0.89 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.35 and a 52-week-low of $62.00. Agilent Technologies's stock last closed at $85.92 per share.
- With a rating of Hold, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARA). The price target is set at $12.00 for American Renal Associates. American Renal Associates earned $0.33 in the third quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.11 and a 52-week-low of $5.48. American Renal Associates's stock last closed at $9.76 per share.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) with a Hold rating. The price target for Acadia Healthcare Co is set at $27.00. Acadia Healthcare Co earned $0.52 in the third quarter, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.40 and a 52-week-low of $25.13. Acadia Healthcare Co's stock last closed at $33.15 per share.
