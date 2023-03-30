Earnings Scheduled For March 30, 2023

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Creative Realities CREX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $10.80 million.

• EVgo EVGO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $21.82 million.

• Edap TMS EDAP is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $17.04 million.

• Marketwise MKTW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $114.83 million.

• Manchester United MANU is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $172.27 million.

• Neogen NEOG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $218.86 million.

• Cazoo Gr CZOO is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Avadel Pharmaceuticals AVDL is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Altisource Portfolio ASPS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $33.40 million.

• Theriva Biologics TOVX is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Trevena TRVN is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.75 per share on revenue of $300 thousand.

• Dare Bioscience DARE is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• P3 Health Partners PIII is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.91 per share on revenue of $252.95 million.

• Hudson Global HSON is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $48.37 million.

• Better Therapeutics BTTX is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Novan NOVN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $6.07 million.

• Imunon IMNN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.85 per share on revenue of $120 thousand.

• Smith-Midland SMID is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Greenland Technologies GTEC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $23.63 million.

• China Automotive Systems CAAS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $138.46 million.

• Atour Lifestyle Holdings ATAT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $90.10 million.

• Renalytix RNLX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.28 million.

• Laser Photonics LASE is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Cormedix CRMD is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Brainstorm Cell BCLI is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Sonida Senior Living SNDA is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.54 per share on revenue of $64.00 million.

• Bioventus BVS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $132.70 million.

• AngioDynamics ANGO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $83.19 million.

• D-Wave Quantum QBTS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.63 million.

• Rockwell Medical RMTI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $16.31 million.

• iSun ISUN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $20.60 million.

• InspireMD NSPR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.84 per share on revenue of $1.00 million.

• Altus Power AMPS is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Y-mAbs Therapeutics YMAB is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $20.06 million.

• GAN GAN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $36.88 million.

• OmniAb OABI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $24.73 million.

• X Financial XYF is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Chicken Soup for the Soul CSSE is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.17 per share on revenue of $112.34 million.

• Arco Platform ARCE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $117.74 million.

• BlackBerry BB is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $156.65 million.

• Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• SHF Hldgs SHFS is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Sachem Cap SACH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $14.69 million.

• Inpixon INPX is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Vicinity Motor VEV is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• IGM Biosciences IGMS is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.25 per share on revenue of $300 thousand.

• Consolidated Water Co CWCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $26.05 million.

• OMNIQ OMQS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $27.20 million.

• Processa Pharma PCSA is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• AuthID AUID is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Super League Gaming SLGG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $7.74 million.

• Spark Networks LOV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $46.73 million.

• Eledon Pharma ELDN is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Biora Therapeutics BIOR is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.44 per share on revenue of $50 thousand.

• ATA Creativity Glb AACG is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• American Res AREC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $13.00 million.

• Lisata Therapeutics LSTA is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Eyenovia EYEN is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $5.10 million.

• FOXO Technologies FOXO is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Arcadia Biosciences RKDA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $6.80 per share on revenue of $2.00 million.

• Shapeways Hldgs SHPW is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $8.85 million.

• Aehr Test Systems AEHR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $16.04 million.

• Clever Leaves Holdings CLVR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $4.15 million.

• GSE Systems GVP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $11.94 million.

• AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ACRX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $4.50 million.

• Sigma Additive Solutions SASI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $370 thousand.

• Surgalign Holdings SRGA is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.80 per share on revenue of $20.67 million.

• Sientra SIEN is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.34 per share on revenue of $25.20 million.

• NRX Pharmaceuticals NRXP is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• MedAvail Holdings MDVL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $10.99 million.

• Canoo GOEV is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $10.96 million.

• IZEA Worldwide IZEA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $9.75 million.

• FaZe Holdings FAZE is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Duos Technologies Group DUOT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $6.95 million.

• Urban-gro UGRO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $17.07 million.

• ProSomnus OSA is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Braze BRZE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $95.73 million.

• Skillz SKLZ is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $48.71 million.

• Spero Therapeutics SPRO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $22.87 million.

• Surgepays SURG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $40.10 million.

• voxeljet VJET is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $9.88 million.

• CuriosityStream CURI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $25.28 million.

• Astra Space ASTR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $4.01 million.

• Kingstone Companies KINS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $29.18 million.

• Pulse Biosciences PLSE is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• IonQ IONQ is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $3.22 million.

• TeraWulf WULF is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $9.30 million.

• Rumble RUM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $10.18 million.

