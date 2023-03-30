Earnings Scheduled For March 30, 2023

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Creative Realities CREX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $10.80 million.
• EVgo EVGO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $21.82 million.
• Edap TMS EDAP is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $17.04 million.
• Marketwise MKTW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $114.83 million.
• Manchester United MANU is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $172.27 million.
• Neogen NEOG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $218.86 million.
• Cazoo Gr CZOO is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Avadel Pharmaceuticals AVDL is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Altisource Portfolio ASPS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $33.40 million.
• Theriva Biologics TOVX is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Trevena TRVN is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.75 per share on revenue of $300 thousand.
• Dare Bioscience DARE is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• P3 Health Partners PIII is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.91 per share on revenue of $252.95 million.
• Hudson Global HSON is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $48.37 million.
• Better Therapeutics BTTX is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Novan NOVN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $6.07 million.
• Imunon IMNN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.85 per share on revenue of $120 thousand.
• Smith-Midland SMID is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Greenland Technologies GTEC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $23.63 million.
• China Automotive Systems CAAS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $138.46 million.
• Atour Lifestyle Holdings ATAT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $90.10 million.
• Renalytix RNLX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.28 million.
• Laser Photonics LASE is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Cormedix CRMD is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Brainstorm Cell BCLI is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Sonida Senior Living SNDA is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.54 per share on revenue of $64.00 million.
• Bioventus BVS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $132.70 million.
• AngioDynamics ANGO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $83.19 million.
• D-Wave Quantum QBTS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.63 million.
• Rockwell Medical RMTI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $16.31 million.
• iSun ISUN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $20.60 million.
• InspireMD NSPR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.84 per share on revenue of $1.00 million.
• Altus Power AMPS is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Y-mAbs Therapeutics YMAB is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $20.06 million.
• GAN GAN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $36.88 million.
• OmniAb OABI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $24.73 million.
• X Financial XYF is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Chicken Soup for the Soul CSSE is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.17 per share on revenue of $112.34 million.
• Arco Platform ARCE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $117.74 million.
• BlackBerry BB is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $156.65 million.
• Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• SHF Hldgs SHFS is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Sachem Cap SACH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $14.69 million.
• Inpixon INPX is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Vicinity Motor VEV is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• IGM Biosciences IGMS is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.25 per share on revenue of $300 thousand.
• Consolidated Water Co CWCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $26.05 million.
• OMNIQ OMQS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $27.20 million.
• Processa Pharma PCSA is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• AuthID AUID is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Super League Gaming SLGG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $7.74 million.
• Spark Networks LOV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $46.73 million.
• Eledon Pharma ELDN is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Biora Therapeutics BIOR is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.44 per share on revenue of $50 thousand.
• ATA Creativity Glb AACG is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• American Res AREC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $13.00 million.
• Lisata Therapeutics LSTA is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Eyenovia EYEN is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $5.10 million.
• FOXO Technologies FOXO is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Arcadia Biosciences RKDA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $6.80 per share on revenue of $2.00 million.
• Shapeways Hldgs SHPW is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $8.85 million.
• Aehr Test Systems AEHR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $16.04 million.
• Clever Leaves Holdings CLVR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $4.15 million.
• GSE Systems GVP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $11.94 million.
• AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ACRX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $4.50 million.
• Sigma Additive Solutions SASI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $370 thousand.
• Surgalign Holdings SRGA is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.80 per share on revenue of $20.67 million.
• Sientra SIEN is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.34 per share on revenue of $25.20 million.
• NRX Pharmaceuticals NRXP is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• MedAvail Holdings MDVL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $10.99 million.
• Canoo GOEV is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $10.96 million.
• IZEA Worldwide IZEA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $9.75 million.
• FaZe Holdings FAZE is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Duos Technologies Group DUOT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $6.95 million.
• Urban-gro UGRO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $17.07 million.
• ProSomnus OSA is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Braze BRZE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $95.73 million.
• Skillz SKLZ is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $48.71 million.
• Spero Therapeutics SPRO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $22.87 million.
• Surgepays SURG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $40.10 million.
• voxeljet VJET is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $9.88 million.
• CuriosityStream CURI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $25.28 million.
• Astra Space ASTR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $4.01 million.
• Kingstone Companies KINS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $29.18 million.
• Pulse Biosciences PLSE is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• IonQ IONQ is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $3.22 million.
• TeraWulf WULF is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $9.30 million.
• Rumble RUM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $10.18 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.