Imunon
(NASDAQ:IMNN)
$1.74
-0.09[-4.92%]
At close: Sep 22
$2.08
0.3400[19.54%]
After Hours: 9:28AM EDT
Imunon Stock (NASDAQ:IMNN), Quotes and News Summary

Imunon Stock (NASDAQ: IMNN)

Day Range1.73 - 1.8752 Wk Range1.75 - 1.99Open / Close1.87 / 1.75Float / Outstanding7.1M / 7.1M
Vol / Avg.35K / 63KMkt Cap12.4MP/E-50d Avg. Price1.83
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float7.1MEPS-0.87
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Imunon Inc is developing new medicines that harness the building blocks of life to work in harmony with the body's immune system. It is a fully integrated, clinical stage biotechnology company focused on advancing a portfolio of innovative treatments that harness the body's natural mechanisms to generate safe, effective, and durable responses across a broad array of human diseases.
Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-11-14
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-1.120-0.870 0.2500
REV80.000K125.000K45.000K

Imunon Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Imunon (IMNN) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Imunon (NASDAQ: IMNN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Imunon's (IMNN) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for Imunon (IMNN) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Imunon

Q
Current Stock Price for Imunon (IMNN)?
A

The stock price for Imunon (NASDAQ: IMNN) is $1.74 last updated Today at September 22, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.

Q
Does Imunon (IMNN) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Imunon.

Q
When is Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) reporting earnings?
A

Imunon’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Monday, November 14, 2022.

Q
Is Imunon (IMNN) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Imunon.

Q
What sector and industry does Imunon (IMNN) operate in?
A

Imunon is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.