Range
11.74 - 12.57
Vol / Avg.
707.5K/1.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.94 - 27.09
Mkt Cap
322.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
12.09
P/E
314.5
EPS
0.03
Shares
26.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Aehr Test Systems is engaged in test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical, and memory integrated circuits. Increased quality and reliability needs of the Automotive and Mobility integrated circuit markets are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for the company's products in package, wafer level, and singulated die/module level test. The company provides production solutions across the product manufacturing flow to improve yield and reliability and has developed and introduced several innovative products, including the ABTSTM and FOX-PTM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakTM Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-07
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0400.050 0.0100
REV9.030M9.611M581.000K

Aehr Test Systems Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aehr Test Systems's (AEHR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) was reported by Craig-Hallum on October 10, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AEHR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)?

A

The stock price for Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) is $12.02 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aehr Test Systems.

Q

When is Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) reporting earnings?

A

Aehr Test Systems’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 7, 2022.

Q

Is Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aehr Test Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) operate in?

A

Aehr Test Systems is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.