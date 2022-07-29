Earnings Scheduled For July 29, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Capital Product Partners CPLP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $72.73 million.

• Carter's CRI is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ImmunoPrecise Antibodies IPA is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• First Hawaiian FHB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $189.08 million.

• Arbor Realty Trust ABR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $85.90 million.

• nVent Electric NVT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $687.72 million.

• Piper Sandler PIPR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $338.33 million.

• Mizuho Financial Gr MFG is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Mirion Technologies MIR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $181.12 million.

• Newmark Group NMRK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $651.06 million.

• Imperial Oil IMO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $6.80 billion.

• AstraZeneca AZN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $10.53 billion.

• Moog Inc. Class A Common Stock MOG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $768.68 million.

• iRadimed IRMD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $12.60 million.

• US Silica Holdings SLCA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $345.00 million.

• O2Micro Intl OIIM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $21.63 million.

• Enbridge ENB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $12.32 billion.

• Cboe Global Markets CBOE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $423.47 million.

• Ecovyst ECVT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $202.44 million.

• Immunogen IMGN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $16.18 million.

• Chart Industries GTLS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $390.49 million.

• Dime Community Bancshares DCOM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $90.71 million.

• MISTRAS Group MG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $11.66 billion.

• WisdomTree Inv WETF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $77.48 million.

• Sony Group SONY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $18.04 billion.

• W.P. Carey WPC is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Balchem BCPC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $225.49 million.

• TAL Education TAL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $216.46 million.

• Graham GHM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $35.00 million.

• Gorman-Rupp GRC is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Virtus Investment VRTS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $7.05 per share on revenue of $199.98 million.

• Allegiance Bancshares ABTX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $58.38 million.

• Barnes Gr B is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $329.10 million.

• Ares Commercial Real ACRE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $22.00 million.

• Civeo CVEO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $177.21 million.

• Provident Finl Services PFS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $98.64 million.

• W.W. Grainger GWW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.65 per share on revenue of $3.70 billion.

• CNH Industrial CNHI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $5.28 billion.

• Newell Brands NWL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.56 billion.

• Bloomin Brands BLMN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Charter Communications CHTR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.84 per share on revenue of $13.42 billion.

• Phillips 66 PSX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.78 per share on revenue of $43.21 billion.

• Church & Dwight Co CHD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

• Colgate-Palmolive CL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $4.36 billion.

• Booz Allen Hamilton BAH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion.

• LyondellBasell Industries LYB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.63 per share on revenue of $13.72 billion.

• AllianceBernstein Holding AB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $814.04 million.

• ArcBest ARCB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.95 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• Aon AON is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.

• Chevron CVX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.08 per share on revenue of $57.96 billion.

• AbbVie ABBV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.33 per share on revenue of $14.62 billion.

• Weyerhaeuser WY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion.

• Magna International MGA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $9.31 billion.

• Banco Santander Chile BSAC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $677.64 million.

• Exxon Mobil XOM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.74 per share on revenue of $132.70 billion.

• Procter & Gamble PG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $19.37 billion.

• Chunghwa Telecom CHT is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Eni E is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• NatWest Group NWG is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• BBVA BBVA is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Banco Santander SAN is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Itau Corpbanca ITCB is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• BankFinancial BFIN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $11.78 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.