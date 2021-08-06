 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 4:22am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $154.00 million.

• DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $197.00 million.

• Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ:LSXMA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.

• Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $483.33 million.

• Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $211.20 million.

• Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $293.33 million.

• Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $82.21 million.

• Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.75 per share on revenue of $32.27 million.

• Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $77.22 million.

• Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $24.80 million.

• Sprott (NYSE:SII) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Natural Resources (NYSE:NRP) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $32.83 million.

• Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $544.40 million.

• MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $140.00 thousand.

• Alpha Metallurgical (NYSE:AMR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.84 per share on revenue of $376.35 million.

• Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $106.22 million.

• Banco Latinoamericano (NYSE:BLX) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• inTest (AMEX:INTT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $20.34 million.

• Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $216.92 million.

• ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $486.94 million.

• GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $301.20 million.

• Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $28.02 million.

• Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $46.31 million.

• Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $35.25 million.

• OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $10.67 million.

• MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $197.22 million.

• Essent Gr (NYSE:ESNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $238.45 million.

• ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $48.05 million.

• Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $108.20 million.

• Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $85.30 million.

• NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $118.16 million.

• Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion.

• HC2 Holdings (NYSE:HCHC) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $292.03 million.

• Verso (NYSE:VRS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $287.22 million.

• Audacy (NYSE:AUD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $308.24 million.

• E W Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $551.41 million.

• Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $669.43 million.

• Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE:CNK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.07 per share on revenue of $262.75 million.

• Calumet Specialty (NASDAQ:CLMT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $693.39 million.

• Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $3.73 billion.

• Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $106.68 million.

• Gannett Co (NYSE:GCI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $791.00 million.

• Ventas (NYSE:VTR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $921.20 million.

• Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.99 per share on revenue of $9.44 million.

• Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $333.53 million.

• Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Brookfield Business (NYSE:BBU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $11.12 billion.

• Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $114.52 million.

• Mednax (NYSE:MD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $448.94 million.

• Fluor (NYSE:FLR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $3.20 billion.

• Lear (NYSE:LEA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.68 per share on revenue of $4.91 billion.

• Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $3.76 billion.

• Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $3.81 billion.

• AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $687.37 million.

• DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $242.41 million.

• Magna International (NYSE:MGA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $9.37 billion.

• Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Koppers Hldgs (NYSE:KOP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $461.67 million.

• Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $2.42 billion.

• Paya Holdings (NASDAQ:PAYA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $60.68 million.

• Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ:LSXMK) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $497.75 million.

• AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $77.28 million.

• Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $15.90 million.

• Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $196.90 million.

• PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Vontier (NYSE:VNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $672.18 million.

• Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Eaton Vance Municipal (NYSE:ETX) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPA) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Overseas Shipholding Gr (NYSE:OSG) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ING Groep (NYSE:ING) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Dominion Energy (NYSE:DCUE) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

 

