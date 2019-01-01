QQQ
%
DIA
%
TLT
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
9.74 - 9.76
Vol / Avg.
1.2K/52.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.76 - 10.05
Mkt Cap
336M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.74
P/E
-
EPS
0.13
Shares
34.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Powered Brands is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Powered Brands Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Powered Brands (POW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Powered Brands (NASDAQ: POW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Powered Brands's (POW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Powered Brands.

Q

What is the target price for Powered Brands (POW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Powered Brands

Q

Current Stock Price for Powered Brands (POW)?

A

The stock price for Powered Brands (NASDAQ: POW) is $9.74 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Powered Brands (POW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Powered Brands.

Q

When is Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) reporting earnings?

A

Powered Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Powered Brands (POW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Powered Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Powered Brands (POW) operate in?

A

Powered Brands is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.