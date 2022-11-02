Why Harsco Shares Surged Over 22%; Here Are 80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Abiomed, Inc. ABMD shares surged 49.9% to settle at $377.82 on Tuesday after Johnson & Johnson announced it will acquire the company . Also, the company reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS results.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN gained 46.6% to close at $2.83. Sonnet BioTherapeutics recently announced an agreement with Janssen for the evaluation of three Sonnet product candidates.
- NLS Pharmaceutics AG NLSP gained 44% to settle at $0.74. NLS Pharmaceutics was granted FDA Orpha Drug Designation for Quilience (Mazindol) for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia.
- Ucommune International Ltd UK jumped 34.7% to close at $1.71.
- Safe-T Group Ltd SFET shares gained 30.7% to close at $0.3921 on Tuesday as the company said its privacy application reached over 5,000,000 downloads.
- Aravive, Inc. ARAV gained 30.5% to close at $1.71.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SNOA jumped 25.1% to settle at $2.49.
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. MCVT gained 24.1% to close at $2.73.
- IDEX Biometrics ASA IDBA climbed 23% to close at $7.27.
- Harsco Corporation HSC climbed 22.5% to close at $6.48 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results and raised FY22 adjusted EPS guidance.
- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. CABA gained 21.9% to close at $2.06.
- Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited BAOS rose 21.2% to close at $1.05.
- Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ANEB surged 20.3% to settle at $2.90.
- Humanigen, Inc. HGEN gained 19.9% to settle at $0.1680.
- NantHealth, Inc. NH jumped 19.6% to close at $0.3886.
- Tarena International, Inc. TEDU gained 18.3% to settle at $5.49.
- Leju Holdings Limited LEJU rose 18.2% to close at $1.56.
- IronNet, Inc. IRNT gained 17.4% to close at $0.8338. IronNet announced receipt of continued listing standard notice from NYSE.
- Pharming Group N.V. PHAR gained 17.2% to close at $11.40.
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. AMBO surged 16.8% to close at $0.3038.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. RETO climbed 16.4% to close at $0.6399.
- Atai Life Sciences N.V. ATAI gained 14.6% to close at $3.38 after Loop Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $18 price target.
- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. HRMY rose 14% to settle at $59.26 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH gained 13.6% to close at $3.26. Community Health Systems recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.52 per share.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ICPT jumped 13.4% to settle at $15.73 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Carvana Co. CVNA gained 12.9% to close at $15.28 after JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral and announced a $20 price target.
- Zai Lab Limited ZLAB shares jumped 12.3% to close at $25.02. Shares of Chinese companies traded higher amid unconfirmed rumors suggesting a committee was exploring ways to ease China's 'Zero COVID' policy. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said he was unaware of a committee.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. KNSA climbed 12.1% to close at $12.80 after the company posted a profit for the third quarter.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER rose 12% to close at $29.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results and Q3 monthly active platform consumers of 124 million, up 14% year over year.
- Kanzhun Limited BZ jumped 11.7% to close at $12.21. Shares of Chinese companies traded higher amid unconfirmed rumors suggesting a committee was exploring ways to ease China's 'Zero COVID' policy. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said he was unaware of a committee.
- H World Group Limited HTHT shares climbed 10.8% to close at $30.00.
- MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO rose 10.4% to close at $5.63.
- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. IDXX surged 9.8% to settle at $394.93 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- RLX Technology Inc. RLX rose 9.6% to close at $1.37 after declining over 7% on Monday.
- Hologic, Inc. HOLX rose 9.3% to close at $74.13 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Trip.com Group Limited TCOM shares gained 8.4% to settle at $24.54 amid unconfirmed rumors suggesting a committee was exploring ways to ease China's 'Zero COVID' policy. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said he was unaware of a committee.
- Lattice Semiconductor Corporation LSCC gained 8.4% to close at $52.58 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. AGLE climbed 7.8% to close at $1.11. Wells Fargo recently upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised its price target from $1.5 to $2.
- Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. CYXT gained 6.6% to close at $2.58.
- Blucora, Inc. BCOR gained 6.1% to close at $23.37 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results and announced it sold TaxAct for $720 million in cash.
- iQIYI, Inc. IQ rose 5.5% to close at $2.13. Shares of Chinese companies traded higher amid unconfirmed rumors suggesting a committee was exploring ways to ease China's 'Zero COVID' policy. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said he was unaware of a committee.
- SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI gained 5.3% to close at $5.73 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and raised FY22 revenue guidance.
- Lyft, Inc. LYFT gained 3.5% to close at $15.15 in sympathy with Uber, which reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results and Q3 monthly active platform consumers of 124 million, up 14% year over year.
Losers
- Varonis Systems, Inc. VRNS shares fell 35.5% to close at $17.27 on Tuesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- Satixfy Communications Ltd. SATX dipped 29.4% to close at $11.51.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited CLEU fell 27.4% to settle at $1.14.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR shares fell 25.2% to close at $0.8001 after jumping over 63% on Monday.
- Catalent, Inc. CTLT fell 24.7% to close at $49.53 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued FY23 sales guidance below estimates.
- Selina Hospitality PLC SLNA fell 22.9% to close at $9.94.
- LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. ICU fell 22.1% to close at $8.48.
- Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. COEP dropped 21.4% to close at $5.11. Coeptis Therapeutics announced closing of business combination with Bull Horn Holdings Corp.
- Instil Bio, Inc. TIL fell 20.3% to settle at $2.63. Instil Bio voluntarily paused enrollment of its ongoing clinical trials. Cowen & Co. downgraded Instil Bio from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. SOI fell 19.8% to settle at $10.92 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- Vyant Bio, Inc. VYNT fell 18.8% to close at $0.3799 after the company announced a one-for-five reverse stock split.
- Starry Group Holdings, Inc. STRY dropped 18.6% to close at $0.18. Citigroup recently downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered its price target from $3.75 to $0.25.
- TETRA Technologies, Inc. TTI declined 18.2% to close at $4.04 following weak quarterly results.
- Argo Blockchain plc ARBK declined 18% to close at $0.9099. Argo Blockchain shares dipped around 44% on Monday after the company announced it believes its previously announced non-binding LOI with a strategic investor to raise $27 million via a subscription for ordinary shares will no longer be conssumated.
- Perfect Corp. PERF dropped 17.9% to settle at $9.02.
- Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. CDIO fell 17.3% to close at $2.35.
- Clearwater Paper Corporation CLW declined 16.8% to close at $37.00 following Q3 results. RBC Capital downgraded Clearwater Paper from Outperform to Sector Perform.
- Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA dropped 15.9% to close at $238.30 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. MYGN fell 15.6% to close at $17.50 following downbeat Q3 results.
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company GT fell 14.9% to close at $10.81 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- Transcat, Inc. TRNS dropped 12.8% to close at $72.13 following Q2 results.
- Paragon 28, Inc. FNA fell 12.8% to close at $17.41. Paragon 28 filed for mixed shelf of up to $100 million.
- Uxin Limited UXIN dropped 12.6% to close at $3.60.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. BCRX fell 11.2% to close at $11.86 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued FY22 guidance.
- OrthoPediatrics Corp. KIDS fell 10.7% to close at $37.96 after the company issued FY22 revenue guidance below estimates.
- Nikola Corporation NKLA declined 10.3% to settle at $3.40. Nikola recently announced a hydrogen supply collaboration with Keystate.
- Harmonic Inc. HLIT dropped 10.2% to close at $13.88 following Q3 results.
- SeqLL Inc. SQL fell 10.1% to close at $0.5290.
- Evolent Health, Inc. EVH declined 9.1% to close at $28.93. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Evolent Health with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $33.
- Ecolab Inc. ECL dropped 9% to close at $142.98 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- TopBuild Corp. BLD dropped 7.6% to close at $157.18 following Q3 results.
- Kforce Inc. KFRC fell 7.5% to close at $58.53 after reporting Q3 results.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR fell 6.7% to close at $220.52 following Q3 results.
- Sealed Air Corporation SEE dipped 6.7% to close at $44.42 after the company announced it will acquire Liquibox for $1.15 billion. The company also reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales.
- Canopy Growth Corporation CGC dropped 6.4% to close at $3.49.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. BW fell 4.8% to close at $4.34.
- Stryker Corporation SYK fell 4% to close at $220.09 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results and issued 2022 guidance below estimates.
