Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.45 - 6.5
Mkt Cap
27M
Payout Ratio
13.89
Open
-
P/E
6.94
EPS
0
Shares
10.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 8:32AM
Mill City Ventures III Ltd is a business development company. The company is focused on investing in or lending to privately and small-capitalization public companies. Its objective is to obtain returns from investments in securities and other investment opportunities available to business development companies. It intends to invest capital in portfolio companies for purposes of financing acquisitions, recapitalizations, buyouts, organic growth and working capital.

Analyst Ratings

Mill City Ventures III Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mill City Ventures III (MCVT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mill City Ventures III (OTCQB: MCVT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mill City Ventures III's (MCVT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mill City Ventures III.

Q

What is the target price for Mill City Ventures III (MCVT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mill City Ventures III

Q

Current Stock Price for Mill City Ventures III (MCVT)?

A

The stock price for Mill City Ventures III (OTCQB: MCVT) is $2.5 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:30:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mill City Ventures III (MCVT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mill City Ventures III.

Q

When is Mill City Ventures III (OTCQB:MCVT) reporting earnings?

A

Mill City Ventures III does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mill City Ventures III (MCVT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mill City Ventures III.

Q

What sector and industry does Mill City Ventures III (MCVT) operate in?

A

Mill City Ventures III is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.