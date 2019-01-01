ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs
(NASDAQ:CDIO)
$1.08
At close: Dec 23
$1.02
-0.0600[-5.56%]
After Hours: 9:10AM EDT
Day Range1.000 - 1.13052 Wk Range0.797 - 5.250Open / Close1.080 / 1.080Float / Outstanding- / 9.515M
Vol / Avg.16.704K / 268.523KMkt Cap10.276MP/E-50d Avg. Price1.940
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-0.160

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc Stock (NASDAQ:CDIO), Quotes and News Summary

Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs Stock (NASDAQ: CDIO) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Day Range1.000 - 1.13052 Wk Range0.797 - 5.250Open / Close1.080 / 1.080Float / Outstanding- / 9.515M
Vol / Avg.16.704K / 268.523KMkt Cap10.276MP/E-50d Avg. Price1.940
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-0.160
There is no Press for this Ticker
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc is a biotechnology company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention and early detection more accessible, personalized, and precise. The company was formed to further develop and commercialize a proprietary artificial intelligence-driven integrated Genetic-Epigenetic EngineTM for cardiovascular disease to become the leading medical technology company for enabling improved prevention, early detection, and assists in the treatment of cardiovascular disease.
Read More

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-02-27
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.020
REV0
Q

How do I buy Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs (CDIO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs (NASDAQ: CDIO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs's (CDIO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs (CDIO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs (CDIO)?

A

The stock price for Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs (NASDAQ: CDIO) is $1.08 last updated December 23, 2022, 9:00 PM UTC.

Q

Does Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs (CDIO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs.

Q

When is Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs (NASDAQ:CDIO) reporting earnings?

A

Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Monday, February 27, 2023.

Q

Is Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs (CDIO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs (CDIO) operate in?

A

Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.