Why Karuna Therapeutics Jumped Around 72%; Here Are 96 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
August 9, 2022 3:24 AM | 11 min read

Gainers

  • Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ jumped 114.6% to close at $1.61 on Monday after climbing over 27% on Friday.
  • TOP Financial Group Limited TOP jumped 102.7% to settle at $20.57 after gaining around 8% on Friday.
  • Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. KRTX shares gained 71.8% to close at $241.19 after the company announced topline results from its Phase 3 EMERGENT-2 trial of KarXT (xanomeline-trospium) in adults with schizophrenia. The trial met its primary endpoint, with KarXT demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 9.6-point reduction in the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) total score compared to placebo. The company also posted a Q2 loss of $2.17 per share.
  • Tuesday Morning Corporation TUEM jumped 68.3% to settle at $0.36.
  • Tuesday Morning recently announced the retirement of its CFO.
  • Senmiao Technology Limited AIHS gained 68.1% to close at $1.90.
  • Bonso Electronics International Inc. BNSO shares climbed 64.9% to close at $7.88 on Monday after jumping around 46% on Friday. The company recently said it expects unaudited comprehensive loss of $1.6 million for fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.
  • Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. HSCS gained 55.7% to close at $3.30 after Benchmark initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $8
  • CinCor Pharma, Inc. CINC jumped 49.3% to close at $35.00 after the company's Phase 2 study for the treatment of hypertension met its primary endpoint.
  • SOS Limited SOS gained 42.8% to settle at $9.91.
  • Surgalign Holdings, Inc. SRGA surged 42.3% to close at $5.69.
  • Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. ILAG shares jumped 40.8% to close at $5.07 after jumping over 64% on Friday.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY gained 39.8% to settle at $11.41 amid significant social media mentions over the weekend.
  • Iveda Solutions, Inc. IVDA rose 33.8% to close at $1.78 after the company was awarded $3 million in Taiwan projects.
  • Universal Security Instruments, Inc. UUU gained 33.3% to settle at $4.80.
  • Universal Security, last month, posted a Q4 loss of $0.10 per share.
  • GreenBox POS GBOX gained 33.2% to close at $1.12.
  • Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. OST rose 30.2% to settle at $2.80.
  • TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. TOMZ rose 29.5% to close at $1.29 after the company highlighted its SteraMist as a disinfectant against the Monkeypox virus.
  • CyberOptics Corporation CYBE climbed 29% to settle at $53.03 after Nordson said it would acquire the CyberOptics for $54 per share.
  • Liminal BioSciences Inc. LMNL gained 28.4% to settle at $0.5203.
  • Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. LVLU rose 28.4% to close at $7.33. Lulu's Fashion Lounge recently issued Q2 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Professional Holding Corp. PFHD gained 28% to close at $29.65 after Seacoast announced an agreement to acquire the company in a transaction valued at $488.6 million.
  • Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. CYCN rose 27.8% to settle at $1.15. Cyclerion Therapeutics recently reported topline data from its clinical study of CY6463 for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia in individuals with stable schizophrenia on a stable antipsychotic regimen.
  • Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. LRMR gained 26.8% to settle at $1.94.
  • Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. STOK gained 26% to close at $21.16 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL jumped 25.8% to close at $0.5999.
  • SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR gained 25.4% to settle at $1.43.
  • LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. LOGC rose 25.3% to close at $0.62.
  • Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited CNTB jumped 23.5% to settle at $1.63.
  • Fluent, Inc. FLNT gained 22.5% to close at $1.47.
  • Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc. OIG jumped 22.4% to close at $0.9032.
  • NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NBY gained 21.7% to close at $0.3419.
  • TG Therapeutics, Inc. TGTX jumped 20.7% to close at $7.52 after reporting a narrower quarterly loss.
  • Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL gained 20.6% to close at $117.00 on volatility following the company's IPO on Friday.
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation BGFV jumped 19.9% to settle at $13.21.
  • Unity Biotechnology, Inc. UBX rose 19.1% to settle at $1.03.
  • monday.com Ltd. MNDY jumped 17.8% to close at $150.53 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued Q3 sales and FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Westport Fuel Systems Inc. WPRT rose 17.4% to close at $1.55.
  • Aptinyx Inc. APTX gained 16.6% to close at $0.60. The company recently posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • W&T Offshore, Inc. WTI gained 16.6% to close at $5.36 after reporting a sharp rise in quarterly earnings.
  • Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. ALRN gained 16.2% to close at $0.1999. Aileron Therapeutics recently outlined strategy to strengthen Phase 1b clinical trial of ALRN-6924 in patients with p53-mutated breast cancer.
  • Wayfair Inc. W jumped 15.3% to close at $71.85. Morgan Stanley maintained Wayfair with an Underweight and lowered the price target from $70 to $65.
  • Volta Inc. VLTA gained 14.4% to close at $2.63.
  • Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. APRN gained 13.3% to close at $3.3750 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • PureTech Health plc PRTC gained 13.1% to close at $27.52.
  • Nuvei Corporation NVEI gained 12.1% to close at $42.06.
  • eXp World Holdings, Inc. EXPI jumped 11.5% to settle at $17.03.
  • GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. GFS gained 11.5% to settle at $59.19 after the company and Qualcomm announced they will more than double their global long-term semiconductor manufacturing agreement.
  • Eargo, Inc. EAR shares climbed 11.4% to close at $1.37. Eargo is expected to release financial results for the second quarter 2022 after the closing bell on August 8, 2022.
  • Signify Health, Inc. SGFY rose 11% to close at $22.05. CVS Health Corporation CVS is considering a bid for Signify Health, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
  • Beam Global BEEM shares surged 10.5% to close at $17.02. Beam Global is expected to report its Q2 financial results on Friday August 12, 2022.
  • NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation NMTC gained 10.5% to close at $1.90. NeuroOne Medical is expected to host a conference call to discuss financial results for its third quarter on August 11, 2022.
  • Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY gained 10.3% to close at $4.30. Shares of cannabis companies traded higher amid continued legalization optimism.
  • AppLovin Corporation APP jumped 10.1% to close at $40.14. Shares of software companies traded higher amid a pullback in treasury yields.
  • Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CERE jumped 9.9% to close at $36.79.
  • GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX gained 9.8% to settle at $7.76.
  • Invitae Corporation NVTA rose 9.6% to close at $2.52.
  • RingCentral, Inc. RNG gained 9.2% to close at $52.15 after MKM Partners initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $80 price target.
  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST climbed 9% to close at $32.27.
  • Farfetch Limited FTCH rose 8.7% to close at $9.72.
  • HEXO Corp. HEXO climbed 8.7% to settle at $0.2244.
  • GameStop Corp. GME climbed 8.6% to settle at $43.45 amid significant social media mentions over the weekend.
  • Dillard's, Inc. DDS gained 8.3% to close at $258.59.
  • WeWork Inc. WE climbed 8.1% to settle at $5.07. WeWork recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. WOOF rose 8.1% to close at $16.00.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC gained 8% to close at $23.96 on continued volatility. The company recently reported Q2 earnings and the declaration of a special dividend of one AMC Preferred Equity unit for each share of AMC Class A common stock.
  • Asana, Inc. ASAN gained 8% to close at $26.58 in sympathy with competitor Monday.com which reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results and full year guidance.
  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. QNRX shares gained 5.7% to close at $5.59. Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares dropped over 62% on Friday after the company priced a $16.8 million public offering.
  • The Gap, Inc. GPS jumped 5.4% to settle at $10.27.
  • Party City Holdco Inc. PRTY rose 5.3% to close at $1.38 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN rose 5.3% to close at $98.02 amid a weekend increase in the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Citigroup, on Friday, maintained Coinbase Global with a Buy and lowered the price target from $115 to $105.
  • First Solar, Inc. FSLR gained 4.8% to close at $106.74 amid positive commentary from analysts at JP Morgan and Guggenheim.


Losers

  • AMTD Digital Inc. HKD dipped 43.9% to close at $405.00 on possible profit taking after the stock surged over the last few trading days.
  • AMTD IDEA Group AMTD fell 36.3% to close at $2.98 after gaining over 8% on Friday.
  • Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RETA shares fell 32.6% to close at $24.06 on Monday after the company announced Q2 results and provided an update on clinical development programs.
  • uniQure N.V. QURE dipped 27% to close at $18.64 after the company posted a loss for the second quarter.
  • NuZee, Inc. NUZE shares fell 24.3% to close at $0.84 after the company priced its $3.4 million underwritten public offering of common stock.
  • GH Research PLC GHRS dipped 24.1% to close at $12.00.
  • AlerisLife Inc. ALR fell 21.1% to close at $1.35.
  • MediaCo Holding Inc. MDIA fell 21% to settle at $3.88.
  • Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX dropped 18.7% to close at $4.08.
  • Information Services Group, Inc. III dropped 17.2% to close at $6.34 after the company posted weak Q2 sales and issued downbeat Q3 sales outlook.
  • ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. ZFOX dropped 16.7% to close at $11.46.
  • ATIF Holdings Limited ATIF fell 16% to settle at $1.95.
  • Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR fell 14.2% to close at $9.82 after the company reported worse-than-expected earnings results and issued weak guidance.
  • WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG fell 11.3% to close at $18.30. WeTrade shares gained around 13% on Friday after the company announced a strategic partnership with Jiqing Bio Company to exclusively sell monkeypox test kits and antigen tests.
  • New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU fell 8.6% to close at $24.54.
  • Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN fell 8.4% to close at $80.10 after the company posted downbeat Q3 earnings.
  • Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY fell 8% to close at $20.94.
  • BioNTech SE BNTX fell 7.5% to close at $169.30 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Missfresh Limited MF shares fell 7.2% to close at $0.1712 after climbing around 6% on Friday.
  • Duolingo, Inc. DUOL dropped 7.1% to close at $95.76.
  • Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. KLIC declined 6.8% to close at $47.07. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, last week, reported better-than-expected Q3 adjusted EPS and sales results.
  • Leju Holdings Limited LEJU fell 6.4% to close at $2.63.
  • NVIDIA Corporation NVDA fell 6.3% to close at $177.93 after the company issued preliminary Q2 revenue guidance below estimates. The company cited weaker gaming revenue.
  • The Carlyle Group Inc. CG fell 6.2% to close at $35.29 after the company said it would search for a new CEO amid the current CEO's employment agreement coming to an end.
  • Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida SBCF fell 6.1% to close at $34.52 after the company announced an agreement to acquire Professional Holding Corp.

