Why Karuna Therapeutics Jumped Around 72%; Here Are 96 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ jumped 114.6% to close at $1.61 on Monday after climbing over 27% on Friday.
- TOP Financial Group Limited TOP jumped 102.7% to settle at $20.57 after gaining around 8% on Friday.
- Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. KRTX shares gained 71.8% to close at $241.19 after the company announced topline results from its Phase 3 EMERGENT-2 trial of KarXT (xanomeline-trospium) in adults with schizophrenia. The trial met its primary endpoint, with KarXT demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 9.6-point reduction in the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) total score compared to placebo. The company also posted a Q2 loss of $2.17 per share.
- Tuesday Morning Corporation TUEM jumped 68.3% to settle at $0.36.
- Tuesday Morning recently announced the retirement of its CFO.
- Senmiao Technology Limited AIHS gained 68.1% to close at $1.90.
- Bonso Electronics International Inc. BNSO shares climbed 64.9% to close at $7.88 on Monday after jumping around 46% on Friday. The company recently said it expects unaudited comprehensive loss of $1.6 million for fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.
- Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. HSCS gained 55.7% to close at $3.30 after Benchmark initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $8
- CinCor Pharma, Inc. CINC jumped 49.3% to close at $35.00 after the company's Phase 2 study for the treatment of hypertension met its primary endpoint.
- SOS Limited SOS gained 42.8% to settle at $9.91.
- Surgalign Holdings, Inc. SRGA surged 42.3% to close at $5.69.
- Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. ILAG shares jumped 40.8% to close at $5.07 after jumping over 64% on Friday.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY gained 39.8% to settle at $11.41 amid significant social media mentions over the weekend.
- Iveda Solutions, Inc. IVDA rose 33.8% to close at $1.78 after the company was awarded $3 million in Taiwan projects.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. UUU gained 33.3% to settle at $4.80.
- Universal Security, last month, posted a Q4 loss of $0.10 per share.
- GreenBox POS GBOX gained 33.2% to close at $1.12.
- Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. OST rose 30.2% to settle at $2.80.
- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. TOMZ rose 29.5% to close at $1.29 after the company highlighted its SteraMist as a disinfectant against the Monkeypox virus.
- CyberOptics Corporation CYBE climbed 29% to settle at $53.03 after Nordson said it would acquire the CyberOptics for $54 per share.
- Liminal BioSciences Inc. LMNL gained 28.4% to settle at $0.5203.
- Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. LVLU rose 28.4% to close at $7.33. Lulu's Fashion Lounge recently issued Q2 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Professional Holding Corp. PFHD gained 28% to close at $29.65 after Seacoast announced an agreement to acquire the company in a transaction valued at $488.6 million.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. CYCN rose 27.8% to settle at $1.15. Cyclerion Therapeutics recently reported topline data from its clinical study of CY6463 for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia in individuals with stable schizophrenia on a stable antipsychotic regimen.
- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. LRMR gained 26.8% to settle at $1.94.
- Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. STOK gained 26% to close at $21.16 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL jumped 25.8% to close at $0.5999.
- SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR gained 25.4% to settle at $1.43.
- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. LOGC rose 25.3% to close at $0.62.
- Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited CNTB jumped 23.5% to settle at $1.63.
- Fluent, Inc. FLNT gained 22.5% to close at $1.47.
- Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc. OIG jumped 22.4% to close at $0.9032.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NBY gained 21.7% to close at $0.3419.
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. TGTX jumped 20.7% to close at $7.52 after reporting a narrower quarterly loss.
- Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL gained 20.6% to close at $117.00 on volatility following the company's IPO on Friday.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation BGFV jumped 19.9% to settle at $13.21.
- Unity Biotechnology, Inc. UBX rose 19.1% to settle at $1.03.
- monday.com Ltd. MNDY jumped 17.8% to close at $150.53 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued Q3 sales and FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. WPRT rose 17.4% to close at $1.55.
- Aptinyx Inc. APTX gained 16.6% to close at $0.60. The company recently posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- W&T Offshore, Inc. WTI gained 16.6% to close at $5.36 after reporting a sharp rise in quarterly earnings.
- Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. ALRN gained 16.2% to close at $0.1999. Aileron Therapeutics recently outlined strategy to strengthen Phase 1b clinical trial of ALRN-6924 in patients with p53-mutated breast cancer.
- Wayfair Inc. W jumped 15.3% to close at $71.85. Morgan Stanley maintained Wayfair with an Underweight and lowered the price target from $70 to $65.
- Volta Inc. VLTA gained 14.4% to close at $2.63.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. APRN gained 13.3% to close at $3.3750 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- PureTech Health plc PRTC gained 13.1% to close at $27.52.
- Nuvei Corporation NVEI gained 12.1% to close at $42.06.
- eXp World Holdings, Inc. EXPI jumped 11.5% to settle at $17.03.
- GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. GFS gained 11.5% to settle at $59.19 after the company and Qualcomm announced they will more than double their global long-term semiconductor manufacturing agreement.
- Eargo, Inc. EAR shares climbed 11.4% to close at $1.37. Eargo is expected to release financial results for the second quarter 2022 after the closing bell on August 8, 2022.
- Signify Health, Inc. SGFY rose 11% to close at $22.05. CVS Health Corporation CVS is considering a bid for Signify Health, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
- Beam Global BEEM shares surged 10.5% to close at $17.02. Beam Global is expected to report its Q2 financial results on Friday August 12, 2022.
- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation NMTC gained 10.5% to close at $1.90. NeuroOne Medical is expected to host a conference call to discuss financial results for its third quarter on August 11, 2022.
- Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY gained 10.3% to close at $4.30. Shares of cannabis companies traded higher amid continued legalization optimism.
- AppLovin Corporation APP jumped 10.1% to close at $40.14. Shares of software companies traded higher amid a pullback in treasury yields.
- Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CERE jumped 9.9% to close at $36.79.
- GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX gained 9.8% to settle at $7.76.
- Invitae Corporation NVTA rose 9.6% to close at $2.52.
- RingCentral, Inc. RNG gained 9.2% to close at $52.15 after MKM Partners initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $80 price target.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST climbed 9% to close at $32.27.
- Farfetch Limited FTCH rose 8.7% to close at $9.72.
- HEXO Corp. HEXO climbed 8.7% to settle at $0.2244.
- GameStop Corp. GME climbed 8.6% to settle at $43.45 amid significant social media mentions over the weekend.
- Dillard's, Inc. DDS gained 8.3% to close at $258.59.
- WeWork Inc. WE climbed 8.1% to settle at $5.07. WeWork recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. WOOF rose 8.1% to close at $16.00.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC gained 8% to close at $23.96 on continued volatility. The company recently reported Q2 earnings and the declaration of a special dividend of one AMC Preferred Equity unit for each share of AMC Class A common stock.
- Asana, Inc. ASAN gained 8% to close at $26.58 in sympathy with competitor Monday.com which reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results and full year guidance.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. QNRX shares gained 5.7% to close at $5.59. Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares dropped over 62% on Friday after the company priced a $16.8 million public offering.
- The Gap, Inc. GPS jumped 5.4% to settle at $10.27.
- Party City Holdco Inc. PRTY rose 5.3% to close at $1.38 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN rose 5.3% to close at $98.02 amid a weekend increase in the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Citigroup, on Friday, maintained Coinbase Global with a Buy and lowered the price target from $115 to $105.
- First Solar, Inc. FSLR gained 4.8% to close at $106.74 amid positive commentary from analysts at JP Morgan and Guggenheim.
Losers
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD dipped 43.9% to close at $405.00 on possible profit taking after the stock surged over the last few trading days.
- AMTD IDEA Group AMTD fell 36.3% to close at $2.98 after gaining over 8% on Friday.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RETA shares fell 32.6% to close at $24.06 on Monday after the company announced Q2 results and provided an update on clinical development programs.
- uniQure N.V. QURE dipped 27% to close at $18.64 after the company posted a loss for the second quarter.
- NuZee, Inc. NUZE shares fell 24.3% to close at $0.84 after the company priced its $3.4 million underwritten public offering of common stock.
- GH Research PLC GHRS dipped 24.1% to close at $12.00.
- AlerisLife Inc. ALR fell 21.1% to close at $1.35.
- MediaCo Holding Inc. MDIA fell 21% to settle at $3.88.
- Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX dropped 18.7% to close at $4.08.
- Information Services Group, Inc. III dropped 17.2% to close at $6.34 after the company posted weak Q2 sales and issued downbeat Q3 sales outlook.
- ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. ZFOX dropped 16.7% to close at $11.46.
- ATIF Holdings Limited ATIF fell 16% to settle at $1.95.
- Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR fell 14.2% to close at $9.82 after the company reported worse-than-expected earnings results and issued weak guidance.
- WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG fell 11.3% to close at $18.30. WeTrade shares gained around 13% on Friday after the company announced a strategic partnership with Jiqing Bio Company to exclusively sell monkeypox test kits and antigen tests.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU fell 8.6% to close at $24.54.
- Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN fell 8.4% to close at $80.10 after the company posted downbeat Q3 earnings.
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY fell 8% to close at $20.94.
- BioNTech SE BNTX fell 7.5% to close at $169.30 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Missfresh Limited MF shares fell 7.2% to close at $0.1712 after climbing around 6% on Friday.
- Duolingo, Inc. DUOL dropped 7.1% to close at $95.76.
- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. KLIC declined 6.8% to close at $47.07. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, last week, reported better-than-expected Q3 adjusted EPS and sales results.
- Leju Holdings Limited LEJU fell 6.4% to close at $2.63.
- NVIDIA Corporation NVDA fell 6.3% to close at $177.93 after the company issued preliminary Q2 revenue guidance below estimates. The company cited weaker gaming revenue.
- The Carlyle Group Inc. CG fell 6.2% to close at $35.29 after the company said it would search for a new CEO amid the current CEO's employment agreement coming to an end.
- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida SBCF fell 6.1% to close at $34.52 after the company announced an agreement to acquire Professional Holding Corp.
