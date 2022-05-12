99 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. AFI shares jumped 237% to settle at $0.49 on Wednesday after a 13D filing showed Esopus Creek Advisors LLC disclosed a 5.1% active stake in the company.
- Regulus Therapeutics Inc. RGLS surged 54.8% to close at $0.2660 after the company announced the FDA has accepted its Investigational New Drug Application for RGLS8429 for the treatment of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease.
- Sunlands Technology Group STG rose 34.3% to settle at $3.29.
- Trecora Resources TREC shares gained 26% to close at $9.51 on Wednesday as the company agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of Balmoral Funds at $9.81 per share in cash or an enterprise value of $247 million.
- Golden Matrix Group, Inc. GMGI rose 23.9% to settle at $4.25.
- Charge Enterprises, Inc. CRGE gained 22.1% to close at $3.65.
- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. INSE jumped 21.3% to close at $10.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and approved a $25 million.
- Regis Corporation RGS gained 20.1% to close at $0.8901. Regis recently reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- H&R Block, Inc. HRB gained 19.5% to close at $28.41 as the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised FY22 sales guidance.
- Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. BWV jumped 18.5% to close at $6.01. Blue Water Vaccines reported expanded license deal with St. Jude Children's Hospital for novel bacterial vaccine platform.
- Alpha Teknova, Inc. TKNO gained 17% to settle at $12.16. Alpha Teknova posted Q1 sales of $11.10 million.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ANPC jumped 16.4% to close at $0.30. AnPac Bio regained compliance with market-value-of-publicly held shares requirement upon transfer to the Nasdaq Capital Market.
- BioSig Technologies, Inc. BSGM gained 16.3% to settle at $1.00.
- TORM plc TRMD surged 16.2% to close at $11.35.
- Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK gained 16.1% to close at $1.66. Embark Technology posted a Q1 loss of $0.04 per share.
- GlucoTrack, Inc. GCTK rose 15.9% to close at $2.85.
- Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH jumped 14.8% to close at $47.42 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. GO surged 14.7% to settle at $35.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Sylvamo Corporation SLVM gained 14.7% to close at $44.68 following Q1 results.
- Renovacor, Inc. RCOR rose 13.3% to close at $2.72.
- Borr Drilling Limited BORR jumped 10.6% to settle at $4.38.
- Callaway Golf Company ELY surged 10.2% to settle at $19.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 revenue guidance above analyst estimates.
- Switch, Inc. SWCH rose 9.1% to close at $33.54 after the company announced it will be taken private by DigitalBridge Investment Management and IFM in an $11 billion transaction.
- Desktop Metal, Inc. DM rose 8.3% to close at $1.44. Desktop Metal priced its $100 million convertible senior notes offering.
- Electronic Arts Inc. EA gained 8% to close at $120.49 after the company reported Q4 financial results and issued FY23 guidance.
- Endeavour Silver Corp. EXK surged 7.7% to close at $3.34 following upbeat quarterly results.
- INNOVATE Corp. VATE gained 7.4% to close at $2.48. Innovate recently posted Q1 loss of $0.18 per share.
- Exicure, Inc. XCUR gained 7.2% to close at $0.1140 after the company reported a $5 million raise in private placement transaction priced at market premium.
- Ferroglobe PLC GSM gained 6.6% to close at $6.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. ORGO gained 6.3% to close at $5.88 following Q1 results.
- Electra Battery Materials Corporation ELBM shares rose 5.7% to close at $3.93 after the company issued an an Update on its Cobalt-Copper Mineral Project in Idaho.
- Veru Inc. VERU rose 4.8% to $8.16. In a Pre-EUA meeting, FDA said Veru should submit a request for FDA emergency use authorization for sabizabulin in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
Losers
- View, Inc. VIEW shares tumbled 62% to close at $0.5163 on Wednesday after the company in a 10-Q filing said it does not currently have adequate financial resources to fund its forecasted operating costs and will look to raise capital.
- IT Tech Packaging, Inc. ITP fell 43.7% to close at $0.1802 after the company reported Q1 sales results were lower year over year.
- Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX fell 42.9% to close at $3.20. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Inc CSSE agreed to acquire entertainment company Redbox Entertainment. The acquisition is expected tocreate an independent, integrated direct-to-consumer media platform delivering premium entertainment.
- Unity Software Inc. U fell 37.1% to settle at $30.30 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- SQL Technologies Corp. SKYX dropped 37% to close at $3.73.
- Digital Media Solutions, Inc. DMS tumbled 35.4% to settle at $1.79 following Q1 results.
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. OPNT fell 34.6% to settle at $12.00. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted a Q1 loss of $2.43 per share.
- Kornit Digital Ltd. KRNT shares fell 33.3% to close at $37.63 after the company reported downbeat Q1 sales.
- Verb Technology Company, Inc. VERB dropped 32.4% to settle at $0.3416.
- Aspira Women's Health Inc. AWH dropped 32.4% to settle at $0.4003 following weak quarterly sales.
- Trevena, Inc. TRVN declined 31.8% to close at $0.1958 after reporting a wider quarterly loss.
- LM Funding America, Inc. LMFA dropped 30.1% to settle at $1.14.
- Vaxxinity, Inc. VAXX fell 29.9% to close at $3.98. Vaxxinity recently posted Q1 loss of $0.15 per share.
- OTR Acquisition Corp. OTRA shares dropped 29.9% to settle at $9.99.
- iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. ITOS declined 29.8% to close at $18.00.
- Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL dropped 29.7% to close at $0.6184.
- Arcus Biosciences, Inc. RCUS dipped 28.2% to settle at $17.23. Arcus Biosciences recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.96 per share.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INFI fell 27.7% to close at $0.4884. Infinity Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.14 per share.
- Vaccitech plc VACC fell 27.6% to close at $3.26 following Q1 earnings.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INO fell 27.3% to close at $1.81 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. ONCT dipped 27% to settle at $0.7301.
- Avinger, Inc. AVGR fell 26.9% to close at $1.70 following weak quarterly sales.
- Cyngn Inc. CYN declined 26.8% to close at $3.69. Cyngn posted a Q1 loss of $0.14 per share.
- Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. VIGL dropped 26.7% to settle at $2.25.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN fell 26.4% to close at $53.72 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Fiverr International Ltd. FVRR fell 25.6% to close at $30.39 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR dipped 25.4% to settle at $168.20 in sympathy with the price of bitcoin and ethereum.
- Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. DRTS dropped 25.3% to settle at $5.19.
- Conformis, Inc. CFMS dropped 25% to settle at $0.3027. Conformis recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.09 per share.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. TXMD declined 24.8% to close at $3.46.
- Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT dropped 23.8% to settle at $0.5502. Wells Fargo recently upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a $3 price target.
- BRP Group, Inc. BRP fell 23.6% to close at $17.81 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- 908 Devices Inc. MASS dropped 23.6% to close at $13.54. 908 Devices recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.30 per share.
- HyreCar Inc. HYRE declined 23.5% to settle at $1.01.
- WiSA Technologies, Inc. WISA dropped 23.4% to close at $0.72. WiSA Technologies reported a first-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 50% year-on-year to $0.6 million, missing the consensus of $1.38 million.
- Mereo BioPharma Group plc MREO declined 23.1% to close at $0.33. Mereo BioPharma recently announced topline efficacy and safety results from ASTRAEUS Phase 2 study of alvelestat (MPH-966) in severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-(AATD) associated emphysema.
- MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MYMD dropped 22.8% to close at $2.32.
- Canoo Inc. GOEV fell 22.7% to close at $2.79 following Q1 loss.
- GrowGeneration Corp. GRWG fell 22.7% to settle at $3.84 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and cut FY22 sales guidance to below analyst estimates.
- BTRS Holdings Inc. BTRS declined 22.7% to close at $4.26 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- American Public Education, Inc. APEI dipped 22.6% to close at $13.75 following Q1 results.
- HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. HIVE fell 22.6% to settle at $0.9217. HIVE Blockchain, late Tuesday, proposed 5 to 1 share consolidation.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA declined 22.4% to settle at $5.84. JP Morgan downgraded Avaya from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $16 to $7.
- ImmunityBio, Inc. IBRX fell 22.3% to close at $2.68.
- Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PCSA declined 22.2% to close at $1.79.
- UserTesting, Inc. USER fell 22.1% to settle at $4.36.
- The RealReal, Inc. REAL fell 22% to close at $3.44 following Q1 results.
- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. CALA declined 21.8% to close at $0.16 after reporting 1 results.
- Eastman Kodak Company KODK dipped 21.7% to settle at $3.86 following Q1 results.
- FingerMotion, Inc. FNGR declined 21.5% to close at $1.53.
- Redwire Corporation RDW fell 21.2% to close at $3.93.
- Epizyme, Inc. EPZM dropped 21.2% to settle at $0.4677 following weak quarterly results.
- Berkeley Lights, Inc. BLI fell 21.2% to close at $3.7650. Berkeley Lights recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.32 per share.
- Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. LIXT declined 21% to close at $0.9322.
- Atlanticus Holdings Corporation ATLC fell 20.8% to settle at $31.98 following Q1 results.
- GH Research PLC GHRS fell 20.7% to close at $9.64.
- Novavax, Inc. NVAX dipped 20.3% to close at $42.92 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. SLGG fell 20.3% to settle at $1.02.
- ThredUp Inc. TDUP fell 19.5% to close at $4.20.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. SENS fell 16.1% to settle at $1.04 after reporting Q1 results.
- BeiGene, Ltd. BGNE fell 15.7% to close at $121.11. BeiGene recently posted a Q1 loss of $4.24 per share.
- Evaxion Biotech A/S EVAX shares fell 15.1% to close at $1.91.
- Ichor Holdings, Ltd. ICHR declined 13.7% to close at $25.16 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Evotec SE EVO fell 13.2% to close at $10.89. Evotec recently announced it extended and expanded its partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb in targeted protein degradation.
- Allbirds, Inc. BIRD shares fell 11.7% to close at $3.99 after the company Q1 earnings results.
- Neuronetics, Inc. STIM fell 11.4% to settle at $2.09. Neuronetics said it has filed Federal suit against Brainsway for 'misleading psychiatrists, patients.'
- The Wendy's Company WEN dropped 11.2% to close at $16.07 as the company reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 6.2% year-on-year to $488.6 million, missing the consensus of $497.1 million.
