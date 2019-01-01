QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
GlucoTrack Inc is a medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by people with diabetes and pre-diabetics. The company has developed a non-invasive glucose monitor, the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which is designed to help people with diabetes and pre-diabetics obtain glucose level readings without the pain, inconvenience, and difficulty of conventional spot finger stick devices. It also focuses on developing a wireless module for transmission of measurement data captured by the GlucoTrack model DF-F to a cloud-based server.
GlucoTrack Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy GlucoTrack (GCTK) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of GlucoTrack (NASDAQ: GCTK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are GlucoTrack's (GCTK) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for GlucoTrack (GCTK) stock?
A

There is no analysis for GlucoTrack

Q
Current Stock Price for GlucoTrack (GCTK)?
A

The stock price for GlucoTrack (NASDAQ: GCTK) is $3.3 last updated Mon Mar 14 2022 13:35:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q
Does GlucoTrack (GCTK) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for GlucoTrack.

Q
When is GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK) reporting earnings?
A

GlucoTrack does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is GlucoTrack (GCTK) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for GlucoTrack.

Q
What sector and industry does GlucoTrack (GCTK) operate in?
A

GlucoTrack is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.