Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2021 5:16am   Comments
92 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) shares surged 280.5% to close at $19.71 on Tuesday. The company earlier announced closing on acquisition of Akida Holdings for 1.375 million shares and $901,274.96 in cash.
  • Cloopen Group Holding Ltd. ADR (NYSE: RAAS) gained 200% to close at $48.00 after the company priced 20 million shares at $16 per share in its upsized initial public offering (IPO) to rake $320 million in offering proceeds.
  • KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV) shares jumped 114.6% to close at $33.50 as the company announced positive topline data from a Phase 2 clinical trial demonstrating statistically and clinically significant efficacy of KVD900 as an oral on-demand treatment for hereditary angioedema attacks.
  • Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) surged 98.2% to close at $8.38 after climbing over 18% on Monday.
  • PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) gained 53.4% to close at $6.81. PDS Biotech, last week, reported preliminary efficacy achievement in Phase 2 combo trial of PDS0101 led by National Cancer Institute.
  • Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) surged 49.8% to close at $12.54 on the heels of encouraging interim data from the Phase 2 trial evaluating HS-110, in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo (nivolumab) in advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
  • BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) rose 47.6% to close at $8.40 after gaining over 78% on Monday.
  • Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) shares jumped 47.4% to close at $2.27 after surging more than 15% on Monday. Iterum Therapeutics, last week, agreed to purchase on a firm commitment basis 8,695,653 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $1.15 per share.
  • Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) jumped 44.8% to close at $10.50 after jumping 28% on Monday.
  • Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) surged 40.7% to close at $42.35 after the company announced it has entered into an agreement with Grow Pharma to import and distribute Tilray's medical cannabis products into the United Kingdom.
  • 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) shares jumped 39.9% to close at $20.85. 500.com reported a narrower loss for the fourth quarter.
  • Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) gained 38.9% to close at $7.07. Energy Focus shares jumped around 39% on Tuesday as traders circulated a page from the company's website showing its nUVO UV-C lighting module will ship next month.
  • Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) jumped 38.4% to close at $19.27. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Veru with a Buy and raised the price target from $12to $17.
  • The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) jumped 38.1% to close at $34.24 amid an increase in the price of bitcoin
  • Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK) gained 37.8% to close at $4.41.
  • SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) surged 36.8% to close at $5.43.
  • Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) jumped 34.9% to close at $12.67 after Electronic Arts announced plans to buy the company in a $2.4 billion deal.
  • Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDH) gained 33% to close at $5.32 as the company priced its IPO at $4 per share.
  • OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) rose 32.2% to close at $4.37. Ocugen shares jumped over 201% on Monday after announcing the sale of 3 million common shares at $7.65 per share in a registered direct offering, with gross proceeds of $23 million.
  • 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) shares surged 30.7% to close at $18.20. 111, last week, signed a strategic cooperation deal with Jilin Baiyi Doctor Group to create and deliver new models for internet medical services. No terms were disclosed.
  • PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: PNRG) gained 30.6% to close at $57.50.
  • Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) gained 29.4% to close at $3.04.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) shares surged 28.3% to close at $2.81.
  • MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) gained 27.5% to close at $4.36.
  • Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) rose 27.1% to close at $2.67.
  • FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) gained 26% to close at $2.91 on abnormal volume.
  • Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP) jumped 25.8% to close at $13.99. Landos Biopharma, last week, priced its IPO at $16 per share.
  • AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) gained 25.6% to close at $4.37. AirNet last week said it entered into investment agreement with Northern Shore Group to sell 19% of the company’s outstanding shares to Northern Shore Group.
  • Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA) gained 25.1% to close at $23.75. Shares of several cannabis companies traded higher amid strength in the space following Tilray's UK distribution agreement with Grow Pharma and earnings from Canopy Growth.
  • Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) shares climbed 24.9% to close at $19.96 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) gained 24.6% to close at $92.13.
  • eMagin Corporation (NASDAQ: EMAN) surged 24.1% to close at $3.71.
  • Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) jumped 24% to close at $3.26. TYME, on Monday, reported closing of $100 million registered direct offering of common stock.
  • Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHVI) gained 23.8% to close at $16.69. Matterport recently announced a proposed business combination with Gores Holdings VI.
  • TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) jumped 23.7% to close at $32.17.
  • Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) gained 22.5% to close at $6.49.
  • MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) shares jumped 22.3% to close at $1,272.94 amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin. The company’s stock surged over 29% on Monday.
  • Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) gained 22.2% to close at $3.53.
  • Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) surged 21.7% to close at $7.00.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) jumped 21.6% to close at $39.86 amid an increase in the price of bitcoin. Riot Blockchain’s shares also jumped more than 40% on Monday.
  • Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) gained 21.6% to close at $4.90. Vislink Technologies tweeted '#Vislink has partnered w/ Asharq News, a Pan Arab 24/7 television network in the Middle East. More on how we will provide satellite equipment to Asharq News...'
  • TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) surged 21.3% to close at $5.91.
  • EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: EZGO) gained 21.1% to close at $11.14.
  • New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: NPA) surged 20.9% to close at $22.50. Citron Research tweeted that the most compelling space/5G/ESG story in the market is New Providence Acquisition, a SPAC taking AST & Science public.
  • Zedge, Inc. (NYSE: ZDGE) jumped 20.7% to close at $14.00. Zedge recently reported 141 million users in 2020.
  • Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) gained 20.7% to close at $5.77. Cancer Genetics last month reported a $10 million private placement priced at the market.
  • Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) surged 20.6% to close at $154.41.
  • AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAVS) jumped 20.3% to close at $14.44. The company announced Peter Goldstein as Board Chairman.
  • Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH) rose 18.8% to close at $13.33. Cyclo Therapeutics highlighted presentation of data from clinical development program for its lead candidate, Trappsol Cyclo at WORLDSymposium.
  • Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares gained 18.6% to close at $1.98 after jumping around 37% on Monday.
  • Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) jumped 18.6% to close at $2.74.
  • PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) climbed 18.4% to close at $5.66.
  • Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) rose 17.8% to close at $5.30.
  • Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) jumped 17.7% to close at $1.20 after surging around 18% on Monday.
  • Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) jumped 17.2% to close at $37.59 amid an increase in the price of bitcoin. The company’s stock also surged over 42% on Monday.
  • Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE: OGEN) gained 16.9% to close at $1.52 after gaining more than 23% on Monday.
  • Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) surged 16.6% to close at $17.08 after reporting Q4 earnings.
  • Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) jumped 15.7% to close at $31.71. Intrepid reported a $50 increase to potash price.
  • Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) gained 14.6% to close at $1.18 after jumping over 18% on Monday. Assertio Holdings, last week, entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors to purchase 22.6 million common shares at $0.62 per share in a registered direct offering, for gross proceeds of $14 million.
  • Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) climbed 14.1% to close at $1.94. Baudax Bio priced its 11 million share offering at $1.60 per share.
  • Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) gained 13.3% to close at $19.21. Co-Diagnostics, last month, reported completion of FDA emergency use authorization submission for extraction-free saliva COVID-19 test.
  • Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE: DLA) gained 11.9% to close at $26.20 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE) rose 11.3% to close at $5.99 after jumping 14% on Monday.
  • ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) gained 10.3% to close at $3.27. ZW Data Action Technologies, on Monday, entered into strategic cooperation agreement with China Digital Culture for introduction of DeFi into Esports and game data operation.
  • SelectQuote Inc (NYSE: SLQT) climbed 10.3% to close at $26.86 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) gained 10.1% to close at $2.18. Alterity Therapeutics, last month, named Dr. David Stamler as CEO.
  • Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNS) jumped 10.1% to close at $201.64 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales and issued strong sales guidance.
  • Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) rose 9.8% to close at $2.57.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) fell 34.1% to close at $2.20 after climbing over 200%on Monday. Aeterna Zentaris, last week, announced it entered into an exclusive option agreement to evaluate a preclinical potential COVID-19 vaccine developed at the Julius-Maximilians-University Wuerzburg.
  • Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPA) shares tumbled 33.6% to close at $39.35 on Tuesday. NeuroRx and Relief Therapeutics Holdings reported preliminary results from the Phase 2b/3 trial of ZYESAMI™ in patients with respiratory failure due to Critical COVID-19. NeuroRx recently announced a plan to merge with Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
  • Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) fell 22.1% to close at $10.18 after the company increased the size of the previously announced public offering to 3.9 million common shares at $10.25 per share, raising around $40 million in gross proceeds from the previous offer of 975,610 shares for $10 million.
  • Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) dropped 21.8% to close at $4.19 after jumping 36% on Monday. JP Morgan, on Friday, upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral.
  • Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNNA) dipped 20.8% to close at $8.78.
  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) fell 20.2% to close at $12.61 after Chardan Capital downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
  • Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU) dropped 20% to close at $29.25.
  • Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) fell 17.3% to close at $9.10. Sino-Global Shipping America shares surged 65% on Monday as the company reported pricing of around $13.6 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
  • Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) dropped 16.4% to close at $9.35 after climbing 25% on Monday.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) fell 16.2% to close at $50.31 as the stock continues to sell off following its recent retail-driven surge.
  • Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) shares tumbled 15.1% to close at $6.74 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales.
  • Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) shares declined 14.7% to close at $29.27.
  • Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) fell 14.3% to close at $7.59. The company priced its 6 million share IPO at $5 per share.
  • WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) dropped 14.2% to close at $76.62 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
  • Zomedica Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) fell 14.1% to close at $2.32 after the company priced its 13.16 million share offering at $1.90 per share.
  • ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ: ARYA) fell 14% to close at $19.30. RYA Sciences Acquisition III jumped 100% on Monday after the company announced it would merge with Nautilus Biotechnology.
  • Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) fell 13.6% to close at $7.70 after dropping around 9% on Monday.
  • Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) dropped 12.9% to close at $22.91 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
  • GeoVax Labs, Inc.. (NASDAQ: GOVX) shares fell 11.5% to close at $6.62 after the company reported pricing of $9.0 million bought deal offering.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.. (NYSE: AMC) fell 11% to close at $5.50. AMC Entertainment shares fell around 10% on Monday after Wanda America Entertainment, a major Chinese investor in the company, converted its Class B shares to Class A in order to permit sales of common stock.
  • Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE: LBRT) fell 8.3% to close at $11.26 after the company reported an 8.7 million shares common stock offering.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) dropped 8.1% to close at $15.92 after the company priced its public offering of common shares, including 40,000,000 common shares by ArcelorMittal.
  • SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) shares fell 9.7% to close at $11.21 after the company reported pricing of $14.7 million at-the-market registered direct offering at $10.79 per share.
  • Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) fell 6.1% to close at $200.31. Take-Two reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. However, the company said it sees full-year revenue hitting $3.24 billion to $3.29 billion versus a street consensus of $3.3 billion. Full-year earnings per share are expected in a range of $4.08 to $4.18.

