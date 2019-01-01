QQQ
Benzinga - Aug 23, 2021, 4:27PM
Benzinga - Apr 26, 2021, 6:13AM
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
PrimeEnergy Resources Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company that is engaged in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, West Virginia, New Mexico, Colorado, and Louisiana. The company's business activities include development and exploratory drilling and provide well servicing support operations for many of the onshore oil and gas wells through its subsidiaries. It is also active in the acquisition of producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-22
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PrimeEnergy Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PrimeEnergy Resources (PNRG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ: PNRG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PrimeEnergy Resources's (PNRG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PrimeEnergy Resources (PNRG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PrimeEnergy Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for PrimeEnergy Resources (PNRG)?

A

The stock price for PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ: PNRG) is $72.55 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PrimeEnergy Resources (PNRG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PrimeEnergy Resources.

Q

When is PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) reporting earnings?

A

PrimeEnergy Resources’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is PrimeEnergy Resources (PNRG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PrimeEnergy Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does PrimeEnergy Resources (PNRG) operate in?

A

PrimeEnergy Resources is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.