PrimeEnergy Resources Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company that is engaged in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, West Virginia, New Mexico, Colorado, and Louisiana. The company's business activities include development and exploratory drilling and provide well servicing support operations for many of the onshore oil and gas wells through its subsidiaries. It is also active in the acquisition of producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners.