|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ: CHCI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Comstock Holding Co’s space includes: St. Joe (NYSE:JOE), Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC), RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), Cresud SACIF (NASDAQ:CRESY) and Five Point Holdings (NYSE:FPH).
There is no analysis for Comstock Holding Co
The stock price for Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ: CHCI) is $4.48 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Comstock Holding Co.
Comstock Holding Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Comstock Holding Co.
Comstock Holding Co is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.