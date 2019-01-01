QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/16.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.1 - 8.24
Mkt Cap
37.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
2.62
EPS
0.35
Shares
8.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 4:37AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 5:11PM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 5:22PM
Benzinga - Sep 17, 2021, 1:17PM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 5:03PM
Benzinga - Jun 11, 2021, 9:01AM
Benzinga - May 17, 2021, 9:15AM
Benzinga - May 13, 2021, 11:01AM
Benzinga - May 12, 2021, 10:26AM
Benzinga - May 7, 2021, 11:36AM
load more
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Comstock Holding Co Inc is a multi-faceted real estate development and construction service company. The company's operating segment includes Asset Management and Real Estate Services. It generates maximum revenue from the asset management segment. In Asset Management segment, the company focus on providing management services to a wide range of real estate assets and businesses that include a variety of commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Comstock Holding Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Comstock Holding Co (CHCI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ: CHCI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Comstock Holding Co's (CHCI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Comstock Holding Co (CHCI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Comstock Holding Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Comstock Holding Co (CHCI)?

A

The stock price for Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ: CHCI) is $4.48 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Comstock Holding Co (CHCI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Comstock Holding Co.

Q

When is Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCI) reporting earnings?

A

Comstock Holding Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Comstock Holding Co (CHCI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Comstock Holding Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Comstock Holding Co (CHCI) operate in?

A

Comstock Holding Co is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.