Comstock Holding Co Inc is a multi-faceted real estate development and construction service company. The company's operating segment includes Asset Management and Real Estate Services. It generates maximum revenue from the asset management segment. In Asset Management segment, the company focus on providing management services to a wide range of real estate assets and businesses that include a variety of commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments.