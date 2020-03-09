100 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ: SPEX) shares jumped 131% to close at $1.64 on Friday. Spherix said it has executed an exclusive option agreement with the University of Maryland Baltimore for the technology covered by a patent entitled ‘Methods of Treating Coronavirus Infection.' The invention was made with aid from the National Institute of Health.
- Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ: DRAD) shares climbed 114.4% to close at $6.84 on Friday. Digirad posted Q4 earnings of $0.3 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.06 per share.
- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) shares gained 50.4% to close at $3.40. Enzo Biochem’s fiscal second-quarter revenueedged up from $19.3 million in 2019to $19.4 million in 2020. The non-GAAP loss narrowed from 18 cents per share to 12 cents per share. The company’s subsidiary, Enzo Clinical Labs, will launch coronavirus testing services next week.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares climbed 43.8% to close at $14.09 after gaining 22.1% on Thursday.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) shares rose 38.5% to close at $11.19. NanoViricides is moving on a news report that said if the company is successful in its drug testing, it can make available kilogram quantities in a few weeks, which should suffice to treat several hundreds to a few thousands of patients. The company said in its earnings report released in late February it intends to do in vitro tests in its lab for assessing the safety and efficacy of drug candidates it has screened for treating COVID-19.
- Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO) climbed 26.9% to close at $4.15.
- TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) climbed 26.5% to close at $17.00 following Reuters report of Gray Television offering $8.5 billion for the company.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) shares gained 24.6% to close at $3.60.
- Obseva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) rose 21.6% to close at $3.43 after dropping 11% on Thursday. Wedbush raised the stock's price target from $36 to $40.
- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) surged 17.6% to close at $2.41.
- Stereotaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: STXS) gained 16.5% to close at $4.60. Stereotaxis earned FDA clearance and announced the U.S. launch of genesis robotic magnetic navigation system.
- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) shares jumped 14.1% to close at $2.35.
- Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) gained 13.4% to close at $26.54 after reporting Q4 results.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) surged 12.8% to close at $3.80.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) rose 12.6% to close at $2.32. OPKO Health shares jumped 24% on Thursday after the company reported its BioReference Labs unit will introduce coronavirus test.
- SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) gained 12.5% to close at $5.33.
- Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BCLI) rose 12.2% to close at $8.55 after the company priced 1.25 million common stock offering at $8 per share.
- Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET) surged 11.9% to close at $10.82.
- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIST) gained 11.6% to close at $20.52 following Q4 results.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) rose 11.4% to close at $2.5850.
- Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) surged 11.2% to close at $3.38.
- Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA) gained 10.9% to close at $15.26 following strong Q4 results.
- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) climbed 10.4% to close at $8.89. B of A Securities analyst upgraded Veritiv from Neutral to Buy.
- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) rose 10.3% to close at $3.21.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) gained 9.8% to close at $6.61.
- Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) shares surged 9.7% to close at $16.37.
- Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) shares jumped 8.6% to close at $3.03.
- Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) surged 7.7% to close at $6.01 following strong quarterly sales.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) gained 7.6% to close at $2.40 as traders circulate word of Zacks report discussing coronavirus opportunities.
- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) shares climbed 7% to close at $17.77 after Macellum Opportunity disclosed a 2.8% active stake in the company.
- Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) surged 6.8% to close at $32.68 following better-than-expected Q4 results.
Losers
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) shares declined 62.1% to close at $1.85. InVivo priced its 2.55 million share offering at $2.75 per share.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) shares tumbled 61.2% to close at $0.4350 on Thursday after the company reported launch of underwritten public offering of its common stock.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) declined 32.3% to close at $0.7648 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The net loss widened from $6.41 million to $7.9 million.
- American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC) dipped 30.8% to close at $7.22 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) fell 29.9% to close at $3.82.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) fell 29.2% to close at $2.16.
- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) dropped 28.6% to close at $2.45.
- Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) fell 27.9% to close at $6.55.
- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) shares fell 27.7% to close at $10.50 following Q4 results.
- Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) fell 26.6% to close at $2.13.
- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) shares fell 25.5% to close at $4.38. Goldman Sachs downgraded Calyxt from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $19 to $7, while Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
- Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) fell 25.4% to close at $2.52.
- PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCTI) dipped 22% to close at $5.51 following quarterly sales miss.
- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) fell 21.6% to close at $2.32.
- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) fell 21.1% to close at $2.06.
- DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) tumbled 20.8% to close at $5.90.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) dropped 20.4% to close at $7.41.
- Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) fell 19.8% to close at $1.95.
- PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) shares declined 19.1% to close at $14.10.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) shares declined 18.7% to close at $2.44.
- Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) dipped 18.1% to close at $7.74.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) shares dropped 17.8% to close at $2.81.
- Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) shares fell 17.4% to close at $4.2950.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) shares declined 17.3% to close at $2.29 after reporting Q4 results.
- Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) dropped 17.3% to close at $10.89.
- Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENBL) shares declined 17.1% to close at $5.00.
- NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) shares fell 16.9% to close at $3.44.
- Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE: COHN) shares dipped 16.8% to close at $4.25.
- WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX) tumbled 16.8% to close at $6.50.
- Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) dipped 16.6% to close at $48.56.
- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) declined 16.5% to close at $3.28.
- Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE) fell 16.5% to close at $10.57.
- DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE) dipped 16.4% to close at $23.03 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) tumbled 16.3% to close at $0.8202.
- Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) fell 16.2% to close at $13.37.
- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) dipped 16.1% to close at $2.86.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) shares fell 15.6% to close at $4.75.
- Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) dropped 15.6% to close at $2.01.
- Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) fell 15.4% to close at $6.08 following Q4 results.
- Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) tumbled 15.4% to close at $24.39.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) fell 15.4% to close at $2.64.
- Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) dipped 15.2% to close at $7.94.
- Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) shares declined 15.1% to close at $4.66.
- Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) fell 15.1% to close at $14.85.
- Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) fell 15% to close at $20.70.
- Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) fell 14.7% to close at $16.37. Cypress Semiconductor fell 17% on Thursday following reports that the company and Infineon are facing national security concerns that could derail merger.
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) fell 14.7% to close at $26.86 following reports indicating Russia will not agree to further oil output cuts by OPEC and allies. The production cuts have been proposed in order to sustain oil prices amid the coronavirus outbreak.
- REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) dropped 14.6% to close at $7.24.
- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) fell 14.5% to close at $5.93.
- Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: NBLX) dipped 14.4% to close at $11.94.
- Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) declined 14.3% to close at $27.86.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) tumbled 14.2% to close at $3.32.
- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) fell 14.2% to close at $8.52.
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) dipped 14% to close at $18.99.
- ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) fell 13.9% to close at $6.92.
- Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) shares declined 13.9% to close at $5.19.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) fell 13.9% to close at $2.36.
- Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) fell 13.7% to close at $14.67.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) dropped 13.6% to close at $5.59.
- XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) fell 13.3% to close at $30.99.
- Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) dipped 13.2% to close at $27.60.
- Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) shares tumbled 12.7% to close at $15.86.
- Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) fell 12.4% to close at $2.27 after reporting quarterly results.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) dropped 10.7% to close at $11.88.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) shares fell 10.4% to close at $134.19.
- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) declined 9.9% to close at $3.11.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) fell 9.1% to close at $2.10.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) fell 8.7% to close at $9.72. Ballard Power Systems reported Q4 results on Thursday.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) declined 8.5% to close at $114.32.
