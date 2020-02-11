Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2020 11:05am   Comments
Share:

Before 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, 92 companies set new 52-week lows.

Interesting Facts:

  • Royal Dutch Shell (OTC: RYDBF) was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • Health Sciences Group (OTC: HESG) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low
  • Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE: NGS) saw the biggest bounce back on, as shares traded up 9.36% to rebound after it hit its new 52-week low.

These stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

  • Royal Dutch Shell (OTC: RYDBF) shares hit a yearly low of $25.55 today morning. The stock was down 1.16% on the session.
  • Renault (OTC: RNLSY) shares moved down 2.15% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.28 to begin trading.
  • Scentre Gr (OTC: STGPF) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.50 today morning. The stock traded down 7.06% over the session.
  • Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) shares set a new yearly low of $16.73 this morning. The stock was down 17.96% on the session.
  • Treasury Wine Estates (OTC: TSRYY) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.71 today morning. The stock traded down 1.41% over the session.
  • Huaneng Power Intl (NYSE: HNP) shares fell to $17.70 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.22%.
  • METRO (OTC: MTTWF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $13.48 on Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Singapore Post (OTC: SPSTF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.61 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.76% on the session.
  • Sichuan Expressway Co (OTC: SEXHF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.27 this morning. The stock was down 10.6% on the session.
  • Tullow Oil (OTC: TUWOY) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.28 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.83%.
  • Alliance Resource (NASDAQ: ARLP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.10 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.46% for the day.
  • Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC: CWBHF) shares were up 2.69% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.21.
  • Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ: PACB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.16 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 3.33% over the rest of the day.
  • ProSight Global (NYSE: PROS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.76 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.51% on the day.
  • China Dongxiang (Group) (OTC: CDGXF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.09% on the day.
  • Intu Properties (OTC: CCRGF) stock hit $0.20 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 52.38% over the course of the day.
  • Movado Group (NYSE: MOV) stock moved down 1.22% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.51 to open trading.
  • Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ: GPOR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.11 on Tuesday. The stock was up 2.22% for the day.
  • MISTRAS Group (NYSE: MG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.36 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.22% on the session.
  • CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) shares were down 22.9% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.84.
  • GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) shares set a new yearly low of $4.45 this morning. The stock was down 11.88% on the session.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares were up 3.51% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.10.
  • 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ: KRKR) shares set a new yearly low of $5.76 this morning. The stock was down 1.2% on the session.
  • Mesabi Trust (NYSE: MSB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.90 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.03% on the session.
  • Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $4.61. Shares then traded up 2.59%.
  • Drive Shack (NYSE: DS) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.36 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.74%.
  • Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE: XIN) stock hit $3.05 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.61% over the course of the day.
  • Green Growth Brands (OTC: GGBXF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.05% on the day.
  • Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: XOG) shares were down 4.17% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.18.
  • Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XERS) shares set a new yearly low of $5.29 this morning. The stock was down 22.91% on the session.
  • The Flowr (OTC: FLWPF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.93 today morning. The stock traded down 6.45% over the session.
  • Versarien (OTC: VRSRF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.60 today morning. The stock was down 9.09% on the session.
  • Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE: NGS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.4% on the session.
  • Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.30 this morning. The stock was up 1.91% for the day.
  • Happiness Biotech (NASDAQ: HAPP) stock hit a yearly low of $3.78 this morning. The stock was down 5.0% for the day.
  • Medical Facilities (OTC: MFCSF) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.77 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Smart Sand (NASDAQ: SND) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.78 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 3.3% over the rest of the day.
  • Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ: MRAM) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.95 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.22% on the day.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares moved down 3.54% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.36 to begin trading.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares hit a yearly low of $5.59 today morning. The stock was down 30.87% on the session.
  • PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE: PRT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.90 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.02% for the day.
  • Indigo Books & Music (OTC: IDGBF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.64 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
  • DD3 Acquisition (NASDAQ: DDMX) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.03 today morning. The stock traded down 0.22% over the session.
  • Radient Technologies (OTC: RDDTF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.66% for the day.
  • Independence Contract (NYSE: ICD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.58 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.63% on the session.
  • Halo Labs (OTC: AGEEF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.7% for the day.
  • YayYo (NASDAQ: YAYO) stock hit a yearly low of $0.43 this morning. The stock was down 67.8% for the day.
  • Pacific Edge (OTC: PFGTF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Tuesday. The stock was down 45.83% for the day.
  • Jupai Holdings (NYSE: JP) shares were down 0.71% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.39.
  • Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ: ROSE) stock hit $0.81 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.83% over the course of the day.
  • electroCore (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.05 today morning. The stock traded down 1.87% over the session.
  • Impedimed (OTC: IPDQF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.41% on the day.
  • AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ: AQB) shares hit a yearly low of $1.65 today morning. The stock was down 1.16% on the session.
  • One World Pharma (OTC: OWPC) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.55 today morning. The stock traded up 2.56% over the session.
  • 1933 Industries (OTC: TGIFF) shares were down 9.73% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.09.
  • Emerald Health (OTC: EMHTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.20, and later moved down 4.53% over the session.
  • Gridsum Holding (NASDAQ: GSUM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.07 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 6.03% over the rest of the day.
  • Harvest One Cannabis (OTC: HRVOF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 9.36% on the day.
  • Endologix (NASDAQ: ELGX) stock hit $0.82 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.35% over the course of the day.
  • Indus Hldgs (OTC: INDXF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.35, and later moved down 1.66% over the session.
  • FingerMotion (OTC: FNGR) stock hit $0.60 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.5% over the course of the day.
  • Arianne Phosphate (OTC: DRRSF) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.16 to begin trading.
  • MJ Holdings (OTC: MJNE) shares set a new yearly low of $0.17 this morning. The stock was up 1.25% on the session.
  • PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PDSB) stock hit a yearly low of $2.00 this morning. The stock was down 8.65% for the day.
  • National Asset Recovery (OTC: REPO) stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 20.0% for the day.
  • Valeritas Holdings (NASDAQ: VLRX) stock moved down 11.39% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.33 to open trading.
  • Bragg Gaming Group (OTC: BRGGF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.13 this morning. The stock was down 4.62% on the session.
  • RYU Apparel (OTC: RYPPF) shares were down 50.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.01.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) stock moved down 5.43% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.48 to open trading.
  • Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ: ARTL) shares fell to $1.52 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.19%.
  • Kaya Holdings (OTC: KAYS) shares hit a yearly low of $0.04 today morning. The stock was up 1.1% on the session.
  • One World Lithium (OTC: OWRDF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.13%.
  • Sunniva (OTC: SNNVF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Tuesday. The stock was down 14.29% for the day.
  • Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PHIO) shares hit a yearly low of $3.22 today morning. The stock was down 52.1% on the session.
  • Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) stock hit a yearly low of $0.51 this morning. The stock was down 3.47% for the day.
  • ViewBix (OTC: VBIX) shares moved down 7.89% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading.
  • Galaxy Next Generation (OTC: GAXY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 14.29% over the rest of the day.
  • ALX Resources (OTC: ALXEF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.01. Shares then traded down 50.94%.
  • Nerds On Site (OTC: NOSUF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.03 today morning. The stock was down 11.8% on the session.
  • SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ: SINT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.81 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 3.58% over the rest of the day.
  • Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.59. Shares then traded down 8.55%.
  • Galway Gold (OTC: GAYGF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.77% on the day.
  • Greater Cannabis Co (OTC: GCAN) stock hit $0.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 5.94% over the course of the day.
  • SPO Networks (OTC: SPOI) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • STWC Hldgs (OTC: STWC) shares moved down 12.0% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.002 to begin trading.
  • Global Fiber Technologies (OTC: GFTX) shares moved down 11.76% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.003 to begin trading.
  • TheDirectory.com (OTC: SEEK) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading.
  • Innerscope Hearing Techno (OTC: INND) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0004 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 16.67% over the rest of the day.
  • Modern Cinema Group (OTC: MOCI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.0022. Shares then traded down 56.86%.
  • Aziel (OTC: AZIL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.17 to begin trading. The stock was down 17.0% on the session.
  • Far East Wind Power (OTC: FEWP) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0001 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Health Sciences Group (OTC: HESG) shares fell to $0.000001 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 99.0%.

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGEEF + ALXEF)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Cannabis Capital Raises Getting Big In 2020, Despite A Challenging Private Placement Market
Halo Labs Plans Acquisition Of North Hollywood Dispensary Applicant, Retail Management Company
The Week In Cannabis: Aurora's Roller Coaster Ride, USDA's Hemp Moves, MJ's Dividend And More
Halo Labs Signs Letter Of Intent To Purchase Canmart Limited In UK Medical Cannabis Play
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga