Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, 92 companies set new 52-week lows.

Interesting Facts:

Royal Dutch Shell (OTC: RYDBF) was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Health Sciences Group (OTC: HESG) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low

was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE: NGS) saw the biggest bounce back on, as shares traded up 9.36% to rebound after it hit its new 52-week low.

These stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

Royal Dutch Shell (OTC: RYDBF) shares hit a yearly low of $25.55 today morning. The stock was down 1.16% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $25.55 today morning. The stock was down 1.16% on the session. Renault (OTC: RNLSY) shares moved down 2.15% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.28 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.15% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.28 to begin trading. Scentre Gr (OTC: STGPF) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.50 today morning. The stock traded down 7.06% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.50 today morning. The stock traded down 7.06% over the session. Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) shares set a new yearly low of $16.73 this morning. The stock was down 17.96% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $16.73 this morning. The stock was down 17.96% on the session. Treasury Wine Estates (OTC: TSRYY) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.71 today morning. The stock traded down 1.41% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.71 today morning. The stock traded down 1.41% over the session. Huaneng Power Intl (NYSE: HNP) shares fell to $17.70 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.22%.

shares fell to $17.70 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.22%. METRO (OTC: MTTWF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $13.48 on Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $13.48 on Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Singapore Post (OTC: SPSTF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.61 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.76% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.61 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.76% on the session. Sichuan Expressway Co (OTC: SEXHF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.27 this morning. The stock was down 10.6% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.27 this morning. The stock was down 10.6% on the session. Tullow Oil (OTC: TUWOY) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.28 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.83%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.28 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.83%. Alliance Resource (NASDAQ: ARLP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.10 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.46% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.10 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.46% for the day. Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC: CWBHF) shares were up 2.69% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.21.

shares were up 2.69% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.21. Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ: PACB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.16 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 3.33% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.16 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 3.33% over the rest of the day. ProSight Global (NYSE: PROS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.76 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.51% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.76 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.51% on the day. China Dongxiang (Group) (OTC: CDGXF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.09% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.09% on the day. Intu Properties (OTC: CCRGF) stock hit $0.20 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 52.38% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.20 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 52.38% over the course of the day. Movado Group (NYSE: MOV) stock moved down 1.22% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.51 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.22% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.51 to open trading. Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ: GPOR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.11 on Tuesday. The stock was up 2.22% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.11 on Tuesday. The stock was up 2.22% for the day. MISTRAS Group (NYSE: MG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.36 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.22% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.36 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.22% on the session. CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) shares were down 22.9% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.84.

shares were down 22.9% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.84. GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) shares set a new yearly low of $4.45 this morning. The stock was down 11.88% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.45 this morning. The stock was down 11.88% on the session. Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares were up 3.51% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.10.

shares were up 3.51% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.10. 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ: KRKR) shares set a new yearly low of $5.76 this morning. The stock was down 1.2% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.76 this morning. The stock was down 1.2% on the session. Mesabi Trust (NYSE: MSB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.90 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.03% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.90 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.03% on the session. Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $4.61. Shares then traded up 2.59%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $4.61. Shares then traded up 2.59%. Drive Shack (NYSE: DS) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.36 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.74%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.36 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.74%. Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE: XIN) stock hit $3.05 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.61% over the course of the day.

stock hit $3.05 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.61% over the course of the day. Green Growth Brands (OTC: GGBXF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.05% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.05% on the day. Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: XOG) shares were down 4.17% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.18.

shares were down 4.17% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.18. Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XERS) shares set a new yearly low of $5.29 this morning. The stock was down 22.91% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.29 this morning. The stock was down 22.91% on the session. The Flowr (OTC: FLWPF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.93 today morning. The stock traded down 6.45% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.93 today morning. The stock traded down 6.45% over the session. Versarien (OTC: VRSRF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.60 today morning. The stock was down 9.09% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.60 today morning. The stock was down 9.09% on the session. Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE: NGS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.4% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.4% on the session. Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.30 this morning. The stock was up 1.91% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.30 this morning. The stock was up 1.91% for the day. Happiness Biotech (NASDAQ: HAPP) stock hit a yearly low of $3.78 this morning. The stock was down 5.0% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.78 this morning. The stock was down 5.0% for the day. Medical Facilities (OTC: MFCSF) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.77 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.77 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session. Smart Sand (NASDAQ: SND) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.78 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 3.3% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.78 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 3.3% over the rest of the day. Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ: MRAM) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.95 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.22% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.95 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.22% on the day. MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares moved down 3.54% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.36 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.54% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.36 to begin trading. Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares hit a yearly low of $5.59 today morning. The stock was down 30.87% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.59 today morning. The stock was down 30.87% on the session. PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE: PRT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.90 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.02% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.90 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.02% for the day. Indigo Books & Music (OTC: IDGBF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.64 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.64 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day. DD3 Acquisition (NASDAQ: DDMX) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.03 today morning. The stock traded down 0.22% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.03 today morning. The stock traded down 0.22% over the session. Radient Technologies (OTC: RDDTF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.66% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.66% for the day. Independence Contract (NYSE: ICD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.58 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.63% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.58 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.63% on the session. Halo Labs (OTC: AGEEF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.7% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.7% for the day. YayYo (NASDAQ: YAYO) stock hit a yearly low of $0.43 this morning. The stock was down 67.8% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.43 this morning. The stock was down 67.8% for the day. Pacific Edge (OTC: PFGTF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Tuesday. The stock was down 45.83% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Tuesday. The stock was down 45.83% for the day. Jupai Holdings (NYSE: JP) shares were down 0.71% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.39.

shares were down 0.71% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.39. Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ: ROSE) stock hit $0.81 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.83% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.81 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.83% over the course of the day. electroCore (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.05 today morning. The stock traded down 1.87% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.05 today morning. The stock traded down 1.87% over the session. Impedimed (OTC: IPDQF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.41% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.41% on the day. AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ: AQB) shares hit a yearly low of $1.65 today morning. The stock was down 1.16% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.65 today morning. The stock was down 1.16% on the session. One World Pharma (OTC: OWPC) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.55 today morning. The stock traded up 2.56% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.55 today morning. The stock traded up 2.56% over the session. 1933 Industries (OTC: TGIFF) shares were down 9.73% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.09.

shares were down 9.73% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.09. Emerald Health (OTC: EMHTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.20, and later moved down 4.53% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.20, and later moved down 4.53% over the session. Gridsum Holding (NASDAQ: GSUM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.07 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 6.03% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.07 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 6.03% over the rest of the day. Harvest One Cannabis (OTC: HRVOF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 9.36% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 9.36% on the day. Endologix (NASDAQ: ELGX) stock hit $0.82 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.35% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.82 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.35% over the course of the day. Indus Hldgs (OTC: INDXF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.35, and later moved down 1.66% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.35, and later moved down 1.66% over the session. FingerMotion (OTC: FNGR) stock hit $0.60 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.5% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.60 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.5% over the course of the day. Arianne Phosphate (OTC: DRRSF) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.16 to begin trading.

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.16 to begin trading. MJ Holdings (OTC: MJNE) shares set a new yearly low of $0.17 this morning. The stock was up 1.25% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.17 this morning. The stock was up 1.25% on the session. PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PDSB) stock hit a yearly low of $2.00 this morning. The stock was down 8.65% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.00 this morning. The stock was down 8.65% for the day. National Asset Recovery (OTC: REPO) stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 20.0% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 20.0% for the day. Valeritas Holdings (NASDAQ: VLRX) stock moved down 11.39% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.33 to open trading.

stock moved down 11.39% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.33 to open trading. Bragg Gaming Group (OTC: BRGGF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.13 this morning. The stock was down 4.62% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.13 this morning. The stock was down 4.62% on the session. RYU Apparel (OTC: RYPPF) shares were down 50.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.01.

shares were down 50.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.01. Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) stock moved down 5.43% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.48 to open trading.

stock moved down 5.43% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.48 to open trading. Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ: ARTL) shares fell to $1.52 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.19%.

shares fell to $1.52 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.19%. Kaya Holdings (OTC: KAYS) shares hit a yearly low of $0.04 today morning. The stock was up 1.1% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.04 today morning. The stock was up 1.1% on the session. One World Lithium (OTC: OWRDF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.13%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.13%. Sunniva (OTC: SNNVF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Tuesday. The stock was down 14.29% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Tuesday. The stock was down 14.29% for the day. Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PHIO) shares hit a yearly low of $3.22 today morning. The stock was down 52.1% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.22 today morning. The stock was down 52.1% on the session. Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) stock hit a yearly low of $0.51 this morning. The stock was down 3.47% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.51 this morning. The stock was down 3.47% for the day. ViewBix (OTC: VBIX) shares moved down 7.89% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading.

shares moved down 7.89% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading. Galaxy Next Generation (OTC: GAXY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 14.29% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 14.29% over the rest of the day. ALX Resources (OTC: ALXEF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.01. Shares then traded down 50.94%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.01. Shares then traded down 50.94%. Nerds On Site (OTC: NOSUF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.03 today morning. The stock was down 11.8% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.03 today morning. The stock was down 11.8% on the session. SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ: SINT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.81 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 3.58% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.81 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 3.58% over the rest of the day. Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.59. Shares then traded down 8.55%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.59. Shares then traded down 8.55%. Galway Gold (OTC: GAYGF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.77% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.77% on the day. Greater Cannabis Co (OTC: GCAN) stock hit $0.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 5.94% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 5.94% over the course of the day. SPO Networks (OTC: SPOI) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session. STWC Hldgs (OTC: STWC) shares moved down 12.0% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.002 to begin trading.

shares moved down 12.0% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.002 to begin trading. Global Fiber Technologies (OTC: GFTX) shares moved down 11.76% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.003 to begin trading.

shares moved down 11.76% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.003 to begin trading. TheDirectory.com (OTC: SEEK) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading.

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. Innerscope Hearing Techno (OTC: INND) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0004 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 16.67% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0004 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 16.67% over the rest of the day. Modern Cinema Group (OTC: MOCI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.0022. Shares then traded down 56.86%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.0022. Shares then traded down 56.86%. Aziel (OTC: AZIL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.17 to begin trading. The stock was down 17.0% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.17 to begin trading. The stock was down 17.0% on the session. Far East Wind Power (OTC: FEWP) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0001 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.0001 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Health Sciences Group (OTC: HESG) shares fell to $0.000001 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 99.0%.

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.