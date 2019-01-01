QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.09 - 0.17
Mkt Cap
543.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
5.9B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
China Dongxiang (Group) Co Ltd manufactures sports apparel and footwear. Its main brand is Kappa, which it sells in China. The company's primary sales channel is wholesale to distributors. The company also sells directly to consumers through more than 1,000 company-operated retail stores and outlets in China and through its e-commerce channel. Sales in China account for most of the total company's revenue.

China Dongxiang (Group) Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Dongxiang (Group) (CDGXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Dongxiang (Group) (OTCPK: CDGXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Dongxiang (Group)'s (CDGXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Dongxiang (Group).

Q

What is the target price for China Dongxiang (Group) (CDGXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Dongxiang (Group)

Q

Current Stock Price for China Dongxiang (Group) (CDGXF)?

A

The stock price for China Dongxiang (Group) (OTCPK: CDGXF) is $0.09235 last updated Wed Nov 24 2021 17:23:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Dongxiang (Group) (CDGXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Dongxiang (Group).

Q

When is China Dongxiang (Group) (OTCPK:CDGXF) reporting earnings?

A

China Dongxiang (Group) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Dongxiang (Group) (CDGXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Dongxiang (Group).

Q

What sector and industry does China Dongxiang (Group) (CDGXF) operate in?

A

China Dongxiang (Group) is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.