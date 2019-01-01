QQQ
Range
0.05 - 0.06
Vol / Avg.
7.9K/76.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.12
Mkt Cap
10.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.06
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
205.5M
Outstanding
ALX Resources Corp is principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its project consists of Uranium, Energy and Gold properties. Some of the projects are Newnham Lake, Lazy Edward Bay, Kelic Lake and Black Lake, Vixen Gold Project, Firebird Nickel Project, Tango project, Gibbons Creek and others.

ALX Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ALX Resources (ALXEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ALX Resources (OTCPK: ALXEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ALX Resources's (ALXEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ALX Resources.

Q

What is the target price for ALX Resources (ALXEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ALX Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for ALX Resources (ALXEF)?

A

The stock price for ALX Resources (OTCPK: ALXEF) is $0.052 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:10:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ALX Resources (ALXEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ALX Resources.

Q

When is ALX Resources (OTCPK:ALXEF) reporting earnings?

A

ALX Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ALX Resources (ALXEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ALX Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does ALX Resources (ALXEF) operate in?

A

ALX Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.