QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6K
Div / Yield
0.01/4.32%
52 Wk
0.2 - 0.3
Mkt Cap
879.2M
Payout Ratio
18
Open
-
P/E
4.14
EPS
0.09
Shares
3.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sichuan Expressway Co Ltd is primarily engaged in the investment, construction, operation, and management of road infrastructure projects. The company operates in five segments: Toll roads & bridges, which comprises the operation of expressways and a high-grade toll bridge in Mainland China; City operation segment is engaged in the construction and up-gradation services under the service concession arrangements & construction contracts, advertising, the rental of properties along expressways, and investment & development of properties; Financial investment segment; Energy investment segment operates gas stations along expressways, sale of petrochemicals and other oil products; and the transportation, tourism, culture, & education segment. Its revenues are derived from Mainland China.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sichuan Expressway Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sichuan Expressway Co (SEXHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sichuan Expressway Co (OTCPK: SEXHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sichuan Expressway Co's (SEXHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sichuan Expressway Co.

Q

What is the target price for Sichuan Expressway Co (SEXHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sichuan Expressway Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Sichuan Expressway Co (SEXHF)?

A

The stock price for Sichuan Expressway Co (OTCPK: SEXHF) is $0.2875 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 16:43:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sichuan Expressway Co (SEXHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sichuan Expressway Co.

Q

When is Sichuan Expressway Co (OTCPK:SEXHF) reporting earnings?

A

Sichuan Expressway Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sichuan Expressway Co (SEXHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sichuan Expressway Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Sichuan Expressway Co (SEXHF) operate in?

A

Sichuan Expressway Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.