Sichuan Expressway Co Ltd is primarily engaged in the investment, construction, operation, and management of road infrastructure projects. The company operates in five segments: Toll roads & bridges, which comprises the operation of expressways and a high-grade toll bridge in Mainland China; City operation segment is engaged in the construction and up-gradation services under the service concession arrangements & construction contracts, advertising, the rental of properties along expressways, and investment & development of properties; Financial investment segment; Energy investment segment operates gas stations along expressways, sale of petrochemicals and other oil products; and the transportation, tourism, culture, & education segment. Its revenues are derived from Mainland China.