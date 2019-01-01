QQQ
Range
0 - 0
Vol / Avg.
2.3M/2.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.02
Mkt Cap
1.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
508.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 4:38PM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Greater Cannabis Co Inc focuses on cannabis-related investment and development opportunities through direct equity investments, joint ventures, licensing agreements, or acquisitions and also on commercializing its eluting transmucosal patch platform (ETP) technology. The company's operations are focused on its online store, GCC Superstore.

Analyst Ratings

Greater Cannabis Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Greater Cannabis Co (GCAN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Greater Cannabis Co (OTCPK: GCAN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Greater Cannabis Co's (GCAN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Greater Cannabis Co.

Q

What is the target price for Greater Cannabis Co (GCAN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Greater Cannabis Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Greater Cannabis Co (GCAN)?

A

The stock price for Greater Cannabis Co (OTCPK: GCAN) is $0.0027 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Greater Cannabis Co (GCAN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Greater Cannabis Co.

Q

When is Greater Cannabis Co (OTCPK:GCAN) reporting earnings?

A

Greater Cannabis Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Greater Cannabis Co (GCAN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Greater Cannabis Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Greater Cannabis Co (GCAN) operate in?

A

Greater Cannabis Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.