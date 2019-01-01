QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
STWC Holdings Inc represents a complete ecosystem of entities and services that support the legal Cannabis industry. From capital, strategic partnership, and seed-to-sale consulting to design, marketing and advertising services, the company is diversified within the industry by both offering and geography. The company offers made-to-order solutions to address the range of challenges that cannabis entrepreneurs and businesses face.

STWC Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy STWC Hldgs (STWC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of STWC Hldgs (OTCEM: STWC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are STWC Hldgs's (STWC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for STWC Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for STWC Hldgs (STWC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for STWC Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for STWC Hldgs (STWC)?

A

The stock price for STWC Hldgs (OTCEM: STWC) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:31:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does STWC Hldgs (STWC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for STWC Hldgs.

Q

When is STWC Hldgs (OTCEM:STWC) reporting earnings?

A

STWC Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is STWC Hldgs (STWC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for STWC Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does STWC Hldgs (STWC) operate in?

A

STWC Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.