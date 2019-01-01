QQQ
Range
0.05 - 0.07
Vol / Avg.
167.2K/149.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.12
Mkt Cap
9.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.07
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
149.4M
Outstanding
One World Lithium Inc is an exploration company. It is mainly engaged in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets. The company holds an interest in the Salar del Diablo Property located in the State of Baja California, Mexico.

One World Lithium Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy One World Lithium (OWRDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of One World Lithium (OTCQB: OWRDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are One World Lithium's (OWRDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for One World Lithium.

Q

What is the target price for One World Lithium (OWRDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for One World Lithium

Q

Current Stock Price for One World Lithium (OWRDF)?

A

The stock price for One World Lithium (OTCQB: OWRDF) is $0.0612 last updated Today at 7:21:26 PM.

Q

Does One World Lithium (OWRDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for One World Lithium.

Q

When is One World Lithium (OTCQB:OWRDF) reporting earnings?

A

One World Lithium does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is One World Lithium (OWRDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for One World Lithium.

Q

What sector and industry does One World Lithium (OWRDF) operate in?

A

One World Lithium is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.