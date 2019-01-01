Pacific Edge Ltd is a NewZealand based company involved in developing and commercializing diagnostic and prognostic tools for the early detection and management of cancers. It manages and operates the laboratories used for the detection of bladder cancer. The company operates in two segments: Commercial, which includes sales, marketing, laboratory, and support operations to run the commercial businesses worldwide; and Research, which is into research and development of diagnostic and prognostic products for human cancer. The commercial segment contributes to the majority of the revenue. Pacific Edge has a product in the marketplace called Cxbladder. Its geographical segments are the United States, New Zealand, and the Rest of the World.