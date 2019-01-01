QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.8 - 1.2
Mkt Cap
971.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
809.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Pacific Edge Ltd is a NewZealand based company involved in developing and commercializing diagnostic and prognostic tools for the early detection and management of cancers. It manages and operates the laboratories used for the detection of bladder cancer. The company operates in two segments: Commercial, which includes sales, marketing, laboratory, and support operations to run the commercial businesses worldwide; and Research, which is into research and development of diagnostic and prognostic products for human cancer. The commercial segment contributes to the majority of the revenue. Pacific Edge has a product in the marketplace called Cxbladder. Its geographical segments are the United States, New Zealand, and the Rest of the World.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pacific Edge Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pacific Edge (PFGTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pacific Edge (OTCEM: PFGTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pacific Edge's (PFGTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pacific Edge.

Q

What is the target price for Pacific Edge (PFGTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pacific Edge

Q

Current Stock Price for Pacific Edge (PFGTF)?

A

The stock price for Pacific Edge (OTCEM: PFGTF) is $1.2 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 13:30:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pacific Edge (PFGTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pacific Edge.

Q

When is Pacific Edge (OTCEM:PFGTF) reporting earnings?

A

Pacific Edge does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pacific Edge (PFGTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pacific Edge.

Q

What sector and industry does Pacific Edge (PFGTF) operate in?

A

Pacific Edge is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.