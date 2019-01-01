QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1K
Div / Yield
0.1/4.88%
52 Wk
1.78 - 2.4
Mkt Cap
11B
Payout Ratio
86.96
Open
-
P/E
18.27
EPS
0
Shares
5.2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Scentre Group owns the largest portfolio of premium Australian and New Zealand shopping malls, having an interest in seven of the top 10 Australian malls and four of the top five New Zealand malls. About half its rent comes from anchor tenants and half from specialty tenants. About a third of floor space is currently allocated to department stores, however we expect tenants to return a reasonable portion of that space over the next five to 10 years, or alternatively, department store rent to be renegotiated to lower levels. While almost every Scentre mall is anchored by at least one supermarket, these tenants accounts for less than 10% of gross lettable area, due to the large size of Scentre's assets.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Scentre Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Scentre Gr (STGPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Scentre Gr (OTCPK: STGPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Scentre Gr's (STGPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Scentre Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Scentre Gr (STGPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Scentre Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Scentre Gr (STGPF)?

A

The stock price for Scentre Gr (OTCPK: STGPF) is $2.125 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:06:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Scentre Gr (STGPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Scentre Gr.

Q

When is Scentre Gr (OTCPK:STGPF) reporting earnings?

A

Scentre Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Scentre Gr (STGPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Scentre Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Scentre Gr (STGPF) operate in?

A

Scentre Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.