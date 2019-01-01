QQQ
Range
6.38 - 6.69
Vol / Avg.
90.2K/55.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.26 - 9.77
Mkt Cap
9.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.38
P/E
-
Shares
1.5B
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Automobiles
Renault possesses a global alliance of automotive manufacturing, financing, and sales operations. The company's alliance partners consist of AvtoVAZ (61.09%), Dacia (99.4%), Nissan (43.7%), Renault Samsung Motors (80.0%), Mitsubishi (Nissan owns 34%) and Daimler (1.55% owned by Nissan). Total 2020 Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance sales volume of 7.8 million vehicles makes the alliance the third largest vehicle group in the world, behind Toyota at 9.5 million and Volkswagen at 9.3 million vehicles sold.

Renault Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Renault (RNLSY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Renault (OTCPK: RNLSY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Renault's (RNLSY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Renault.

Q

What is the target price for Renault (RNLSY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Renault (OTCPK: RNLSY) was reported by UBS on March 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RNLSY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Renault (RNLSY)?

A

The stock price for Renault (OTCPK: RNLSY) is $6.68 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:54:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Renault (RNLSY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Renault.

Q

When is Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY) reporting earnings?

A

Renault does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Renault (RNLSY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Renault.

Q

What sector and industry does Renault (RNLSY) operate in?

A

Renault is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.