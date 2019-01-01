QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
Health Sciences Group Inc identifies, develops, and commercializes nutritional products. Its products are targeted towards consumers and medical professionals interested in preventative healthcare alternatives. The products are sold as nutritional supplements and functional ingredients to retail and wholesale customers in the nutrition, skin care, and food industries. The company distributes its products under the Swiss Research and Swiss Diet brand names.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Health Sciences Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Health Sciences Group (HESG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Health Sciences Group (OTCEM: HESG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Health Sciences Group's (HESG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Health Sciences Group.

Q

What is the target price for Health Sciences Group (HESG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Health Sciences Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Health Sciences Group (HESG)?

A

The stock price for Health Sciences Group (OTCEM: HESG) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 16:48:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Health Sciences Group (HESG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Health Sciences Group.

Q

When is Health Sciences Group (OTCEM:HESG) reporting earnings?

A

Health Sciences Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Health Sciences Group (HESG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Health Sciences Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Health Sciences Group (HESG) operate in?

A

Health Sciences Group is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.