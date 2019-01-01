QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd operates as a real estate developer and property manager in China. It develops and manages large-scale, high-quality real estate projects in over ten tier one and tier two cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Zhengzhou, Suzhou, among others. It aims to provide comfortable and convenient real estate related products and services to middle-class consumers. Xinyuan's product portfolio consists of multiple rise buildings, sub-high-rise buildings, and high-rise buildings, together with auxiliary services and amenities such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens and schools. In addition, the company provides property management services for its projects and other real estate-related services to its customers.

Xinyuan Real Estate Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE: XIN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Xinyuan Real Estate's (XIN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Xinyuan Real Estate

Q

Current Stock Price for Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN)?

A

The stock price for Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE: XIN) is $0.6976 last updated Today at 5:40:28 PM.

Q

Does Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 8, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 17, 2020.

Q

When is Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) reporting earnings?

A

Xinyuan Real Estate’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xinyuan Real Estate.

Q

What sector and industry does Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN) operate in?

A

Xinyuan Real Estate is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NYSE.