Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd operates as a real estate developer and property manager in China. It develops and manages large-scale, high-quality real estate projects in over ten tier one and tier two cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Zhengzhou, Suzhou, among others. It aims to provide comfortable and convenient real estate related products and services to middle-class consumers. Xinyuan's product portfolio consists of multiple rise buildings, sub-high-rise buildings, and high-rise buildings, together with auxiliary services and amenities such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens and schools. In addition, the company provides property management services for its projects and other real estate-related services to its customers.