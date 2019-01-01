QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.1K
Div / Yield
0.01/1.81%
52 Wk
0.45 - 0.57
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
66.67
Open
-
P/E
36.4
EPS
0
Shares
2.2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Singapore Post Ltd is a Singapore-based provider of mail and parcel delivery services. It operates through four business segments: post and parcel, logistics, U.S. business, and property. The post and parcel operating unit provides delivery services such as collecting, transporting and distributing mail. The logistics segment provides services such as freight forwarding, warehousing, last-mile delivery, and distribution and fulfillment services. The property segment leases commercial and self-storage properties. SingPost has operations in Singapore, the U.S., and Australia, with most of its sales in Singapore. Additionally, the majority of the SingPost's revenue is generated from its post and parcel business unit.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Singapore Post Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Singapore Post (SPSTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Singapore Post (OTCPK: SPSTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Singapore Post's (SPSTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Singapore Post.

Q

What is the target price for Singapore Post (SPSTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Singapore Post

Q

Current Stock Price for Singapore Post (SPSTF)?

A

The stock price for Singapore Post (OTCPK: SPSTF) is $0.4464 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:11:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Singapore Post (SPSTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Singapore Post.

Q

When is Singapore Post (OTCPK:SPSTF) reporting earnings?

A

Singapore Post does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Singapore Post (SPSTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Singapore Post.

Q

What sector and industry does Singapore Post (SPSTF) operate in?

A

Singapore Post is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.