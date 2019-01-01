QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.1 - 0.12
Vol / Avg.
290K/150.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.48
Mkt Cap
6.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.12
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
61.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 10:32AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 9:35AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 8:23AM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 8:13AM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 11:09PM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 3:30PM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 8:58AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 10:45AM
Benzinga - Apr 22, 2021, 11:27AM
Benzinga - Apr 19, 2021, 2:22PM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
One World Products Inc, formerly One World Pharma Inc along with its subsidiaries is engaged in cultivation, production, and distribution of raw cannabis and hemp plant ingredients for both medical and industrial uses. It focuses on cultivating, processing, and supplying cannabis oil, distillate, and isolate to customers' specifications.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

One World Products Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy One World Products (OWPC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of One World Products (OTCQB: OWPC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are One World Products's (OWPC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for One World Products.

Q

What is the target price for One World Products (OWPC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for One World Products

Q

Current Stock Price for One World Products (OWPC)?

A

The stock price for One World Products (OTCQB: OWPC) is $0.10464 last updated Today at 7:27:53 PM.

Q

Does One World Products (OWPC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for One World Products.

Q

When is One World Products (OTCQB:OWPC) reporting earnings?

A

One World Products does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is One World Products (OWPC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for One World Products.

Q

What sector and industry does One World Products (OWPC) operate in?

A

One World Products is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.