Impedimed Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the medical devices space. The company is based in Australia and operates globally, and it generates most of its revenue in North America. It is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and distributing noninvasive medical devices. The company offers products that are typically used to assess and monitor lymphedema and heart failure, as well as to measure the tissue composition and fluid status of the patients. The company also offers a cloud-based digital platform (branded as SOZO) to manage patient data.