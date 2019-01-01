QQQ
Impedimed Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the medical devices space. The company is based in Australia and operates globally, and it generates most of its revenue in North America. It is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and distributing noninvasive medical devices. The company offers products that are typically used to assess and monitor lymphedema and heart failure, as well as to measure the tissue composition and fluid status of the patients. The company also offers a cloud-based digital platform (branded as SOZO) to manage patient data.

Impedimed Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Impedimed (IPDQF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Impedimed (OTCPK: IPDQF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Impedimed's (IPDQF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Impedimed.

Q

What is the target price for Impedimed (IPDQF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Impedimed

Q

Current Stock Price for Impedimed (IPDQF)?

A

The stock price for Impedimed (OTCPK: IPDQF) is $0.1309 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:02:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Impedimed (IPDQF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Impedimed.

Q

When is Impedimed (OTCPK:IPDQF) reporting earnings?

A

Impedimed does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Impedimed (IPDQF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Impedimed.

Q

What sector and industry does Impedimed (IPDQF) operate in?

A

Impedimed is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.