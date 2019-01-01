QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sunniva Inc is vertically integrated medical cannabis company committed to delivering safe, low-cost, high-quality products and services at scale. The company is focused on the cultivation, production and distribution of therapeutic solutions targeting two of the medical cannabis markets in the world: Canada and California.

Sunniva Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sunniva (SNNVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sunniva (OTCEM: SNNVF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sunniva's (SNNVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sunniva.

Q

What is the target price for Sunniva (SNNVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sunniva

Q

Current Stock Price for Sunniva (SNNVF)?

A

The stock price for Sunniva (OTCEM: SNNVF) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 19:49:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sunniva (SNNVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sunniva.

Q

When is Sunniva (OTCEM:SNNVF) reporting earnings?

A

Sunniva does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sunniva (SNNVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sunniva.

Q

What sector and industry does Sunniva (SNNVF) operate in?

A

Sunniva is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.