There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
RYU Apparel Inc is a Canada-based urban athletic apparel company. It is engaged in the business activity of development, marketing, and distribution of apparel, bags, and accessories. The company's products are engineered for the fitness, training, and performance of the multi-discipline athlete. Its products include Tees, Tops Hoodies, Jackets, Tanks, Henleys and other products. The entity mainly operates in the geographic segments of Canada and the United States, of which it derives a majority of the revenue from Canada.

RYU Apparel Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RYU Apparel (RYPPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RYU Apparel (OTCQB: RYPPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are RYU Apparel's (RYPPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for RYU Apparel.

Q

What is the target price for RYU Apparel (RYPPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for RYU Apparel

Q

Current Stock Price for RYU Apparel (RYPPF)?

A

The stock price for RYU Apparel (OTCQB: RYPPF) is $0.0373 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:17:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RYU Apparel (RYPPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for RYU Apparel.

Q

When is RYU Apparel (OTCQB:RYPPF) reporting earnings?

A

RYU Apparel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is RYU Apparel (RYPPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RYU Apparel.

Q

What sector and industry does RYU Apparel (RYPPF) operate in?

A

RYU Apparel is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.