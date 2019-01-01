RYU Apparel Inc is a Canada-based urban athletic apparel company. It is engaged in the business activity of development, marketing, and distribution of apparel, bags, and accessories. The company's products are engineered for the fitness, training, and performance of the multi-discipline athlete. Its products include Tees, Tops Hoodies, Jackets, Tanks, Henleys and other products. The entity mainly operates in the geographic segments of Canada and the United States, of which it derives a majority of the revenue from Canada.