There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
National Asset Recovery Corporation is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

National Asset Recovery Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy National Asset Recovery (REPO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of National Asset Recovery (OTCPK: REPO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are National Asset Recovery's (REPO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for National Asset Recovery.

Q

What is the target price for National Asset Recovery (REPO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for National Asset Recovery

Q

Current Stock Price for National Asset Recovery (REPO)?

A

The stock price for National Asset Recovery (OTCPK: REPO) is $0.067 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:37:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does National Asset Recovery (REPO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for National Asset Recovery.

Q

When is National Asset Recovery (OTCPK:REPO) reporting earnings?

A

National Asset Recovery does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is National Asset Recovery (REPO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for National Asset Recovery.

Q

What sector and industry does National Asset Recovery (REPO) operate in?

A

National Asset Recovery is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.